The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
It’s not a time-honored tradition, but one that was brought to Ohio State by former head coach Urban Meyer. As a Buckeye newcomer earns his way by showing the abilities, work ethic, and culture of what it means to wear the scarlet and gray, he has his black stripe removed to reveal the scarlet one down the middle of the helmet.
"We have condition work to do with my guy," Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin said.
Few college basketball coaches, if any at this point, are more synonymous with their school than John Calipari is with Kentucky. The longtime college basketball coach has been with the Wildcats for more than a decade, leading the program to a national championship back in 2012. But is it time...
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
High school football season is finally here. The first few games kick off tonight, and tomorrow night is the first Friday night under the lights of the 2022 season. More Columbus high school sports news:Subscribe to The Dispatch's Columbus high school sports newsletter. Ohio State recruiting news:Ohio State football commit...
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have coveted Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy for many years now. But despite the potential financial windfall he could gain by going to Knoxville, he's been comfortable in Stillwater. In a recent interview, Gundy admitted that the Tennessee job has appealed to...
Big things coming for the Mountaineers?
The twin brothers from South Florida are currently committed to Miami.
Deion Sanders has been determined to build a powerhouse since he was hired at Jackson State two years ago, and the Hall of Famer has made another major addition to his staff. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has accepted a position as an analyst at Jackson State. Zimmer was introduced on Tuesday as part of an exclusive interview with Thee Pregame Show. He spoke about his relationship with Sanders and how excited he is to work with him.
Sacramento (Calif.) Grant offensive lineman Alani Noa is set to make his announcement today at the link above. Noa will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday, August 16th at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. And Noa is down to two schools- Oregon and USC. Other schools...
The Ohio State football team is hard at work before their first game in just over two weeks. They are using these last few days of Fall camp to get ready for their opener against Notre Dame. Unfortunately, there’s still one aspect of the offense that needs work. That...
The Orlando guard is a former teammate of current Cardinal Mike James, and took an official visit to campus over the summer.
He picked up 23 more offers over the last three months after a stellar summer run.
It's always been hard to count just how many fans each big-time college football team has, but one recent study may have given us a hint of which fan bases are the biggest. A new study by strategy consultant TJ Altimore revealed some data on the subject. Among their findings was that around ...
The Los Angeles Rams are in unfamiliar territory as defending champions, becoming the first Super Bowl champion to play nine home games in a regular season thanks to the NFL schedule being increased to 17 games (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played eight home games last year as defending champions). Thanks...
NFL・
Nine SBLive Power 25 high school teams will begin their seasons this week.
