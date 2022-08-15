JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: Racing action returns to the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday night, August 20th @ 7:00 PM with all regular classes back in action. It is the WISSOTA MIDWEST MODIFIED SPECIAL in memory of Jeff Carpenter, who the racing community lost too soon back in 2019. It will be $1,537 to WIN for WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and over $11,000 has raised for the purse. Additionally, it is also the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Driven to Care Night at the Speedway. Please go out and purchase a JRMC Driven to Care shirt as proceeds goes back to a great cause for cancer treatments and memorial care. If you wear the shirt Saturday night, you will get into the races for 1/2 price on Saturday Night through the front gate. Be sure to not miss the exciting racing action this Saturday, as the points battles are tight and the action is heating up with the season coming to a close!

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 7 HOURS AGO