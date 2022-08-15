Read full article on original website
UJ Makes Impact During Back to School Night
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – The University of Jamestown Booster Club teamed up with the Jimmie Football team to host their first Back-to-School Night at the Jamestown Speedway on August 13, 2022. At the evening’s race, which was sponsored by the Jimmie Booster Club, Jimmie Football athletes gave out backpacks...
Jimmies to Open 2022 Season at Montana Tech Tournament
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team begins the 2022 season Friday with a pair of matches at the Montana Tech tournament in Butte, Mont. UJ takes on No. 12 Eastern Oregon at 2 p.m. Friday, then at 6 p.m. the Jimmies square off against...
4th Annual Carpenter Memorial Race & Driven to Care Night – August 20th
JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: Racing action returns to the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday night, August 20th @ 7:00 PM with all regular classes back in action. It is the WISSOTA MIDWEST MODIFIED SPECIAL in memory of Jeff Carpenter, who the racing community lost too soon back in 2019. It will be $1,537 to WIN for WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and over $11,000 has raised for the purse. Additionally, it is also the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Driven to Care Night at the Speedway. Please go out and purchase a JRMC Driven to Care shirt as proceeds goes back to a great cause for cancer treatments and memorial care. If you wear the shirt Saturday night, you will get into the races for 1/2 price on Saturday Night through the front gate. Be sure to not miss the exciting racing action this Saturday, as the points battles are tight and the action is heating up with the season coming to a close!
Christine “Chris” Schrader
Christine Schrader, 57, Jamestown, ND passed away on August 13, 2022 surrounded by her family. Chris was born on July 20, 1965 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Ernest and J. Joan (Farley) Schrader. She spent her youth living in Nebraska, South Dakota and the family settled in Jamestown, North Dakota in 1970.
Fall EMS Courses Open, Start Aug. 29
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown EMS Education is hoping to train the next line of EMTs and service providers in North Dakota with their upcoming Fall course starting Aug. 29. Jamestown Area Ambulance Operations Manager Andrew Berkey says they typically hold courses in the Spring and Fall. Berkey says...
Tina Current New Valley City Assessor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Tina Current is the new Valley City Assessor. She’s been employed with the city for 2 years and started in the public works department. She replaces Sandy Hansen, who retired earlier this summer. Tina and her husband Paul, have 3 children, one will...
Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad
Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad, 51, was born on November 2, 1970, in Pierre, SD to Robert Edward Jr. and Janice Ingstad. On August 15, 2022, he passed away unexpectedly in Valley City, ND. Rob worked in the radio broadcasting industry for over 35 years. A third-generation radio broadcaster, Rob learned the business from his father, Bob, and uncles, Tom and Jim. He then used what he learned to mentor others, including his little sister, Tallie, middle daughter, Reagan, as well as any who worked for him. He was also grateful to work alongside his uncle, Jim, brother, Todd, and cousin, Tor.
VCSU Athletics Streaming on YouTube This Season
Valley City, ND. (VCSU) – Valley City State University athletics will live stream all its home games on YouTube during the 2022-23 season. The new home to watch Viking Athletics is now at www.vcsuvikings.com/watch. The first broadcast of the season is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, when the VCSU volleyball team hosts MSU-Northern at 10 a.m.
New Jamestown Group Focused on Self-Advocacy
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Community education on disabilities and equal rights is a primary focus of the newly formed group in Jamestown. Together We Stand was formed under the umbrella of Advocates Leading Their Lives (ALL). Their mission statement is “standing up and using our voices to advocate for ourselves and our community. An inclusive group working on issues pertaining to our surrounding community.”
Pearl Hendrix
September 11, 1926 ~ August 17, 2022 (age 95) Visitation will be one hour before the service. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Erik Weber officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery. To send flowers...
JPS Reports Kindergarten Enrollment, Extended Contracts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Public School Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech reports the latest Kindergarten enrollment numbers are closer to the expected annual enrollment. Dr. Lech says they have around 130 Kindergarten students with 33 at Gussner, 33 at Lincoln, 33 at Roosevelt, 14 at Washington, and 14 at...
Valley City School Board Sets Public Hearing For Sept. 21
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City School board has moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the focus shifted to repairing their existing facilities. He said one way to finance the proposed idea is to increase their building fund levy.
NuStar To Combine All Activities To Jamestown East Terminal
SAN ANTONIO, TX (NewsDakota.com) – NuStar Energy has announced they will shut down their North terminal in Jamestown later this year. The company operates two terminals in Jamestown in the North and East part of town. “After conducting a thorough business analysis, we plan to create a more efficient...
Algal Bloom Reported in Stutsman County
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Someone has reported a potentially harmful algal bloom in Barnes Lake. According to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ), a bloom was reported on Aug. 14. Rick Bohn has also reported a possibly dangerous bloom four miles North of Crystal Springs, as shown in the image above.
CVH Focused on Health Equity & Inclusion
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Rachel Jennings’ work as the Health Equity Coordinator is to inform others on what they can do to be more inclusive in their communities. Jennings explains that health equity is the concept that all people have the same chance of being successful and some...
Jamestown Police Chief Assaulted After Pursuit Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger was assaulted following a brief pursuit Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Jamestown Police Department reports that just before 5 PM, Chief Edinger attempted to stop a motorcycle driving recklessly on 10th St SE in Jamestown. The motorcycle fled and a short 5 block chase began. The driver eventually stopped in the 500 block of 10th St SE.
Carrington Continues Assessor Agreement with County
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Carrington will continue partnering with Foster County to provide assessing services to the community. Mayor Tom Erdmann says the agreement was reached when the state informed them they needed to have at least 80 hours of work for a hired assessor. Erdmann...
Auditor Requests Cutting Down Early Voting Hours
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County Auditor Jessica Alonge made a request to cut down on early voting hours for the upcoming general election in November. Alonge informed the commission that Stutsman County is the only county in the state to offer early voting for two weeks prior to election day.
