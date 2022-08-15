Read full article on original website
Lake Powell drops closer to ‘dead pool’ status amid Western megadrought
Water levels in Lake Powell have dropped precipitously in the past few years, moving the lake even closer to “dead pool” status.The reservoir is at a historic low as the US West remains in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought” that is linked to the climate crisis.The United Nations Environment Programme recently warned that Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two largest reservoirs in the country, were in danger of reaching “dead pool status”. At that point, the lakes’ water levels would be so low they would no longer flow downstream to power the hydroelectric power stations.Lake Powell...
bloomberglaw.com
Drought Punishes West Anew as US Cuts Colorado River Water (3)
A second round of drastic water cuts from the Colorado River is set to hit Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico as climate change-driven drought deepens the water shortage in the Southwest, the Interior Department announced Tuesday. The Bureau of Reclamation called for all seven Colorado River Basin states to conserve water...
Southwestern States Face Steeper Water Cuts As Drought Plagues Colorado River Basin
The region is experiencing its driest spell in at least 1,200 years, research shows.
US cuts water supply for some states, Mexico as drought bites
Water supplies to some US states and Mexico will be cut to avoid "catastrophic collapse" of the Colorado River, Washington officials said Tuesday, as a historic drought bites. "In order to avoid a catastrophic collapse of the Colorado River System and a future of uncertainty and conflict, water use in the Basin must be reduced," said Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science at the US Interior Department.
States along Colorado River face water cuts as megadrought intensifies
Amid a historic drought intensified by climate change, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced unprecedented water cuts to states along the Colorado River. The river sustains some of the largest cities in the country and about 80 percent of it is used to grow produce that feeds the nation. Future water cuts seem inevitable as the megadrought worsens.Aug. 16, 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions
(The Center Square) – Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at...
Interior imposes limited water cuts, but lets Colorado River negotiations go into overtime
“Without prompt, responsive actions and investments now, the Colorado River and the citizens that rely on it will face a future of uncertainty and conflict,” said Tanya Trujillo.
Arizona and Nevada face another round of water cuts as drought hammers Colorado River levels
Arizona and Nevada will be hit with another round of cuts to their water supply, as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said Tuesday that the ongoing drought continues to threaten water levels of the Colorado River and, by extension, impact communities across the West. The announcement comes as western portions...
New water cuts coming for Southwest as Colorado River falls into Tier 2 shortage
New mandatory water cuts are coming for the Colorado River. But they aren't enough to solve the West's water crisis.
