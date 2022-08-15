ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lake Powell drops closer to ‘dead pool’ status amid Western megadrought

Water levels in Lake Powell have dropped precipitously in the past few years, moving the lake even closer to “dead pool” status.The reservoir is at a historic low as the US West remains in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought” that is linked to the climate crisis.The United Nations Environment Programme recently warned that Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two largest reservoirs in the country, were in danger of reaching “dead pool status”. At that point, the lakes’ water levels would be so low they would no longer flow downstream to power the hydroelectric power stations.Lake Powell...
bloomberglaw.com

Drought Punishes West Anew as US Cuts Colorado River Water (3)

A second round of drastic water cuts from the Colorado River is set to hit Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico as climate change-driven drought deepens the water shortage in the Southwest, the Interior Department announced Tuesday. The Bureau of Reclamation called for all seven Colorado River Basin states to conserve water...
AFP

US cuts water supply for some states, Mexico as drought bites

Water supplies to some US states and Mexico will be cut to avoid "catastrophic collapse" of the Colorado River, Washington officials said Tuesday, as a historic drought bites. "In order to avoid a catastrophic collapse of the Colorado River System and a future of uncertainty and conflict, water use in the Basin must be reduced," said Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science at the US Interior Department.
#Colorado River#Climate Change
NBC News

States along Colorado River face water cuts as megadrought intensifies

Amid a historic drought intensified by climate change, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced unprecedented water cuts to states along the Colorado River. The river sustains some of the largest cities in the country and about 80 percent of it is used to grow produce that feeds the nation. Future water cuts seem inevitable as the megadrought worsens.Aug. 16, 2022.
thecentersquare.com

Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions

(The Center Square) – Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at...
