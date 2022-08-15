ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashion, OK

17-year-old teen killed in ATV accident

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJFkI_0hHkF1Ww00

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Oklahoma boy.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, emergency crews were called to an accident along E 800 Rd., northwest of Cashion.

Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer

Investigators say a 17-year-old Warr Acres teen was driving a 2019 Polaris Sportsman ATV westbound on E 800 Rd.

For an unknown reason, he left the road and hit a tree.

The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two killed after car crashes into Washita River

A 39-year-old passenger was treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warr Acres, OK
City
Cashion, OK
Warr Acres, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Polaris Sportsman#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
SEMINOLE, OK
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy