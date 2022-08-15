17-year-old teen killed in ATV accident
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Oklahoma boy.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, emergency crews were called to an accident along E 800 Rd., northwest of Cashion.
Investigators say a 17-year-old Warr Acres teen was driving a 2019 Polaris Sportsman ATV westbound on E 800 Rd.
For an unknown reason, he left the road and hit a tree.
The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 39-year-old passenger was treated and released from the hospital.
