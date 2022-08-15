ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

22 Year Old Grayson Coates Killed After Motorcycle Accident on Midwestern Parkway (Wichita Falls, TX)

 3 days ago

Wichita Falls Police Officer spokesperson, Jeff Hughes stated that WFPD officers responded to the area of Midwestern Parkway and Cedar Elm regarding a motorcycle crash at around 10:50 PM on Saturday.

The driver. Grayson Coates, 22,  was [..]

