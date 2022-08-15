ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The unthinkable question Will Zalatoris’ fiancée, Caitlin Sellers, asked before PGA comeback

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Will Zalatoris’ memorable weekend in Memphis wasn’t without a few curious moments.

Before the 25-year-old golfer won the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday — his first PGA Tour victory — Zalatoris’ fiancée, Caitlin Sellers, posed a “hilarious” question after a challenging first round Thursday.

“I kind of had a hilarious conversation with my fiancée about it because she asked me on Thursday night what my plans were if I didn’t make the weekend,” he said, according to Golf.com , later adding, “She meant that in all good fun.”

Will Zalatoris celebrates with fiancée Caitlin Sellers after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Getty Images
Will Zalatoris during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 14, 2022.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Zalatoris rebounded from a one-over-par 71 in the opening round at TPC Southwind with a 63 on Friday, 65 on Saturday and 66 on Sunday. He went on to defeat Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff.

“Been a long time coming. Thank you to everybody who has supported me on this journey. What a week. Let’s keep it going,” Zalatoris remarked on Instagram following the win.

Sellers also joined Zalatoris to celebrate on the green, where the pair was photographed holding the trophy together. He now has the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup standings , followed by Scottie Schefler and Cam Smith.

The second event in the series, the BMW Championship, gets underway on Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware, followed by the TOUR Championship in Atlanta the following week.

Will Zalatoris and Caitlin Sellers got engaged in April 2021.
Instagram/Will Zalatoris
The couple celebrated in September 2021, when Will Zalatoris was named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.
Instagram/Will Zalatoris

When Zalatoris hits the links again, it’s likely Sellers will be by his side. Engaged since April 2021 , Sellers has long supported Zalatoris’ career, including the moment he was named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

“Thank you everyone for the kind words for winning Rookie of the Year. What a really cool way to end a wild ride from 2020-2021,” Zalatoris wrote on Instagram last September.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the support of this special girl, my family, my team, and my sponsors. Excited and motivated as ever to make 2021-2022 even better.”

