Inspection cites two Charlotte Waffle House locations for insects, improper food storage

Two Waffle House restaurants in Charlotte received “B” grades during August inspections by the Mecklenburg County Health Department for multiple violations, including improper food storage and the presence of flies.

The Waffle House at 8635 Hankins Rd. received a score of 89 during an inspection on Aug. 8.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant when they saw food like steak, tomatoes and lettuce stored at temperatures above the 41-degree maximum.

The restaurant was also dinged for raw eggs that were stored with ready-to-eat hash browns, but the violation was corrected during the inspection, documents show.

The Waffle House at 6308 Banner Elk Dr. received a score of 88 during its Aug. 3 inspection.

According to documents from the health department, an inspector observed flies entering a door in the back of the restaurant that was left open because the air conditioner was not working in that area.

The restaurant was also cited after inspectors observed raw chicken and raw ham stored in the same drawer. The North Carolina Food Code Manual says all raw meats must be stored separately from each other.

According to state law , permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

