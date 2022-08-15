ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Inspection cites two Charlotte Waffle House locations for insects, improper food storage

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiokB_0hHkEj3K00

Two Waffle House restaurants in Charlotte received “B” grades during August inspections by the Mecklenburg County Health Department for multiple violations, including improper food storage and the presence of flies.

The Waffle House at 8635 Hankins Rd. received a score of 89 during an inspection on Aug. 8.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant when they saw food like steak, tomatoes and lettuce stored at temperatures above the 41-degree maximum.

The restaurant was also dinged for raw eggs that were stored with ready-to-eat hash browns, but the violation was corrected during the inspection, documents show.

The Waffle House at 6308 Banner Elk Dr. received a score of 88 during its Aug. 3 inspection.

According to documents from the health department, an inspector observed flies entering a door in the back of the restaurant that was left open because the air conditioner was not working in that area.

The restaurant was also cited after inspectors observed raw chicken and raw ham stored in the same drawer. The North Carolina Food Code Manual says all raw meats must be stored separately from each other.

According to state law , permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox46.com

South End Light Rail safety is a growing concern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it comes to getting from A to B, some will choose the path of least resistance. For Laura Millard, that’s driving to a grocery store just a couple hundred feet from her apartment complex in South End. “If I have to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Health
Mecklenburg County, NC
Food & Drinks
Fox 46 Charlotte

Two Fentanyl traffickers busted in Charlotte are sentenced

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fentanyl traffickers who were caught by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. The first case involved 32-year-old Wellford resident Lawrence Robinson, who will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in March. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage#Insect#Food Code#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Inspect Service#General Health#Charlotte Waffle House#The Waffle House
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSOC Charlotte

South Charlotte has one of the hottest ZIP codes for homebuying

The affluent enclave in south Charlotte that includes Ballantyne, Piper Glen and Providence Crossing is among the hottest spots in the nation for homebuying, according to an analysis by Realtor.com. To determine its rankings, Realtor.com analyzed listings data for more than 29,000 ZIP codes across the U.S. from January through...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University

Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
12K+
Followers
515
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy