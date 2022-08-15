ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

WCHR 1040AM

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
PhillyBite

South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years

- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocnjsentinel.com

MCBP dethrones five-time champ Longport

LONGPORT — For the first time in six years, the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships will not be held in Longport next year after Margate knocked the winner of the past five off its pedestal Aug. 12. The Margate City Beach Patrol earned 13 points and the team title Friday...
LONGPORT, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City

There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fb101.com

IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION

James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Partial Road Closure in Pennsauken and Merchantville

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be doing utility work on North Centre Street in Pennsauken and Merchantville from Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sept. 9, excluding Labor Day. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on North Centre Street between Cove Road and East Walnut Avenue for the...
CAMDEN, NJ
downbeach.com

North Beach Ventnor plans ‘Subs on a Tub’ cruise

VENTNOR – The North Beach Residents Association will hold its fifth annual Subs on a Tub event Saturday, Sept. 24. The boat ride on Crusin 1 out of Gardner’s Basin, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave., boards at 4:30 p.m. and sets sail at 5 p.m. for a two-hour cruise along the backbay of Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
