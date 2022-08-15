Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
hhhistory.com
The Texas City Disaster
We have faced some startling and horrifying disasters in the United States but today I want to talk about one that is listed as the worst industrial disaster in our history. The facts are startling, as is the death toll. At the time, people did not realize the deadliness of the products they were dealing with or that they could cost so many lives.
Mystery on the Orient Express...
Join our cast of characters for a wonderful evening of fanciful foods, whimsical decorations, and many surprises that will have everyone talking!. On the evening of September 24th, the event will begin with a VIP reception at the beautiful Galveston Railroad Museum.
Houston Chronicle
Galveston’s City National Bank Building: A piece of W.L. Moody’s big dream
After graduating from Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, studying law for a short time at The University of Texas and seeking more education in Germany with brother Frank, W.L. Moody Jr., returned to Galveston and convinced his father — William Lewis Moody — to open a private bank, which he did, in 1889. The name was W.L. Moody and Company.
Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood now open in Friendswood
This image is not a menu item from Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood opened its doors on June 15 at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood. The original location is at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, and one other location is also...
Two More Salad and Go Locations to Open in Houston, Katy
Soups, salads, wraps, and more will be available at these new restaurants.
Storm Damage Fence Repair Contractor Galveston County
With the major storms that have blown through Galveston county over the years, your fence might have some damage. Texas weather is unpredictable even on a good day, and occasionally with these larger storms, we’ve been getting they can cause serious damage to your home or yard.
U.S. Coast Guard works to contain 420-gallon oil spill in Texas waters
Officials are containing the spill.
PLANetizen
Flooding 210 Days a Year—No Storms Necessary
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently released updated predictions that show rising flood risks in Galveston, reports Emily Foxhall in a paywalled article for the Houston Chronicle. According to the new projections, “High tides could flood Galveston streets as many as 210 days a year by 2050, compared...
fox4beaumont.com
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
2022’s best sandwich spot in Texas & other US states, according to Yelp
If you've ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?
howafrica.com
Single Mom of 2 Opens First Black-Owned Pediatric Practice in Galveston County, Texas
Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who at 42 years old has launched iCare Pediatrics, the first ever Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County which is just 30 minutes away from Houston. La Tosha, who graduated from the University of Texas School of Nursing...
Eater
A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market
Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
fox26houston.com
RAIN RELIEF: Strong, severe thunderstorms possible Thursday in Houston area
HOUSTON - The hot and dry August like pattern is changing for Houston as we move into the end of the workweek. Thursday will still be warm, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Southeast Texas during the afternoon and evening. A weak front will crawl into the...
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
How to watch Pearland Little League in the World Series
PEARLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place to catch Pearland Little League in the World Series, we've got you covered!. While the games begin on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa., the hometown squad takes the field Thursday at 6 p.m. Houston time. Pearland represents the United States Southwest...
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Click2Houston.com
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
Houston Press
Cooking In The Booth And The Kitchen: Bun B's Trill Burgers Continues To Gain Fans
Correction 3 p.m.: Patsy Vivares and Benson Vivares are no longer associated with Trill Burgers and publicist Nick Scurfield should have been listed as one of the originators of the venture. Sitting on the corner of Edwards Street and Sawyer in a warehouse shopping complex is Sticky’s Chicken. The restaurant...
