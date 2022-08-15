ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

The Texas City Disaster

We have faced some startling and horrifying disasters in the United States but today I want to talk about one that is listed as the worst industrial disaster in our history. The facts are startling, as is the death toll. At the time, people did not realize the deadliness of the products they were dealing with or that they could cost so many lives.
Flooding 210 Days a Year—No Storms Necessary

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently released updated predictions that show rising flood risks in Galveston, reports Emily Foxhall in a paywalled article for the Houston Chronicle. According to the new projections, “High tides could flood Galveston streets as many as 210 days a year by 2050, compared...
