Natural Resources Commission approves $54.4 million in loans for statewide water projects

magnoliareporter.com
State sending loans to South Arkansas water projects
South Arkansas communities will receive part of the $54.4 million in loans and grants recently authorized by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission. Among the grants are the following:. The City of Monticello, Drew County, received a $2,136,616 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund...
USDA awards $10M+ to two Arkansas conservation projects
Government awards for waterway conservation will provide for projects throughout the state.
Beaver Lake residents upset over potential rate increase for new fire district
Some people who live around Beaver Lake are unhappy after the local fire department submitted a petition to the Benton County Quorum Court that could cost them more money.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith to appeal recycling lawsuit judgment, legal fees in the case near $200,000
With legal fees already reaching almost $200,000 to defend against a lawsuit related to recycling services, the city of Fort Smith has appealed an Aug. 3 ruling by Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor requiring the city to pay $745,057 for lying about recycling. Tabor ruled against the city in...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
KHBS
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
Arkansas AG announces lawsuit against owners of Big Country Chateau
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to announce a new lawsuit.
KATV
Rutledge announces lawsuit against troubled Little Rock apartment complex
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Attorney General announced a lawsuit against apartment complex Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group on Wednesday for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented photos investigators had taken of molded ceilings, holes in...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Conway works to fix flooding issues on Nutters Chapel Road
City leaders are working to fix a growing flooding problem in one of the city’s three major problem areas
talkbusiness.net
Jerry Keefer named ADE safe schools coordinator
Jerry Keefer, a long-time law enforcement officer, has been named the new safe schools coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Education. Keefer will begin his new position on September 6. “I am excited to welcome Mr. Keefer to the ADE team,” Key said. “His extensive background in law enforcement makes...
KHBS
Arkansas school safety commission finalizing recommendations
ROGERS, Ark. — With $50 million now reserved for new school safety initiatives, Arkansas school safety members voted on some of their final recommendations they will submit to the full commission. This will determine what is included in the final report due to Gov. Asa Hutchinson by Oct. 1.
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
talkbusiness.net
Candice Lawrence promoted at State Chamber, will also lead AEDCE
Candice Lawrence, the communications and marketing director for the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas, has been promoted to two new roles. Lawrence, who joined the chamber in 2021, has been promoted to Vice-president of programs and partnerships. She will also be the executive director of...
talkbusiness.net
SWEPCO offers flexible payment program amid rising energy costs
Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), a utility of Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power, announced Tuesday (Aug. 16) that it will allow residential customers to waive late fees and set up payment plans for their bills as fuel costs rise and electricity demand increases. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,...
Popular Arkansas hiking area receives $24.6M federal infrastructure grant for trails
The City of Conway is receiving a nearly $25 mil grant for infrastructure.
NWA sees shortage in accessible housing
More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history.
Ride requests increases for Ozark Regional Transit following launch of on-demand service
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to...
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
Kait 8
Speech pathologist retention growing concern for Arkansas Schools
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Public school districts in the state of Arkansas have observed a growing issue in the retention of speech-language pathologists year-to-year. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Arkansas has the second highest number of speech pathologists per capita. Yet, most schools are contracting positions without companies outside of the district.
