Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Jake Lamb versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 487 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .226 batting average with a .749 OPS, 19 home...
numberfire.com
3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Thursday 8/18/22
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns catching for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Carlos Rodon on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Joey Bart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 7.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for right-hander Sonny Gray on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Touki Toussaint on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Max Stassi returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 6.8 FanDuel points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk grabbing seat for Rockies Thursday afternoon
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Grichuk will get a breather after starting the last four games. Garrett Hampson will cover center field and hit eighth. Hampson has...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven on Colorado bench Thursday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Dom Nunez will relieve Serven behind the plate and bat ninth. Antonio Senzatela will be on the hill for the Rockies. Nunez has a $2,000...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rangers' Meibrys Viloria out of Thursday lineup
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Zach Logue and the Oakland Athletics. Jonah Heim will replace Viloria at catcher and hit fifth. Heim has a $2,700 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.9 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Brad Miller batting seventh for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Miller will star at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 9.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Xander Bogaerts batting third for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Jarren Duran returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson taking over designated hitting role for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlier Culberson is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Culberson will start in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Brad Miller was benched versus his division competition. numberFire's models project Culberson to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Comments / 0