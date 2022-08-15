MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Democrats have new leadership for the first time in four years. At the party’s meeting on Saturday, Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley was elected from a field of three candidates as the new Chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. He bested the president of the Alabama Young Democrats, Josh Coleman, and former congressional candidate, Tabitha Isner.

