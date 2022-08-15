ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 1

multihousingnews.com

Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells

Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Concerns aired about proposed grocery store

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – A public hearing was held at the Aug. 15 Fayetteville Planning Board meeting to gather comments from residents related to the 547 E. Genesee St. grocery store proposal. As developer Matt Lester of Rochester-based applicant Northwood Real Estate Ventures LLC stated before the opening of...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Participate in Syracuse school’s public talks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — InterimSyracuse School District Superintendent Anthony Davis has planned several `Communication Conversation` events, called “Strengthening the Village for Student Success.”. At these events, held throughout the City of Syracuse, Interim Superintendent Davis plans to speak with members of the SCSD community about how to help...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse Department of Water to Announces Lane Closures at Intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue for Dig Once Work

Water service on surrounding streets will be impacted until work is complete. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes in both directions the intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue beginning Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. to install a new water main and valving at the intersection. While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection. The project is expected to last 8 hours. Actual project start dates and timeframes are contingent on favorable weather.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

New Director Named at Beaver Lake Nature Center

Onondaga County Parks Commissioner Brian Kelley announced the appointment of Amanda Accamando as the new Director of Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville. Accamando takes over the reins from Heidi Kortright, who recently retired after a 37 year career at the nature center. Originally from Brooklyn, NY, Accamando earned a...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WIBX 950

Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started

A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools spend $1 million to buy school supplies for 20,000 students

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is spending $1 million to buy school supplies for every student in the district before the start of the school year. “We recognize that some families are struggling to fill these lists for the children,” said Anthony Davis, interim superintendent for the district. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to help as much as we possibly can.”
SYRACUSE, NY

