Read full article on original website
Related
multihousingnews.com
Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells
Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
waer.org
Syracuse wants to give residents a tree, and they'll take care of it too
Only about a quarter of the ARPA funding allocated to restoring and protecting Syracuse’s tree canopy has been used since the money was approved last summer. City Arborist Steve Harris told Common Councilors Wednesday they’re ready to pick up the pace of planting new trees. "Our goals are...
Concerns aired about proposed grocery store
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – A public hearing was held at the Aug. 15 Fayetteville Planning Board meeting to gather comments from residents related to the 547 E. Genesee St. grocery store proposal. As developer Matt Lester of Rochester-based applicant Northwood Real Estate Ventures LLC stated before the opening of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
Participate in Syracuse school’s public talks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — InterimSyracuse School District Superintendent Anthony Davis has planned several `Communication Conversation` events, called “Strengthening the Village for Student Success.”. At these events, held throughout the City of Syracuse, Interim Superintendent Davis plans to speak with members of the SCSD community about how to help...
Former diner at busy CNY corner is sold after closing 4 years ago. What will it become?
DeWitt, NY - A tailoring business has plans to move into the former IHOP and Mac’s Local Yolk diner at the busy corner of East Genesee Street and Erie Boulevard East. Karim Courgi, who owns several apartment complexes in Syracuse, bought the property and building in April 2022 for $500,000.
Man caught hauling 1,000 bricks of fentanyl from NYC to Syracuse headed to federal prison
Syracuse, N.Y — A man from the Bronx pleaded guilty Wednesday to delivering more than 1,000 bricks of fentanyl to Syracuse, federal prosecutors said. Marvin Antonio Lantigua, 31, agreed to deliver $75,000 worth of fentanyl in November 2021, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Department of Water to Announces Lane Closures at Intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue for Dig Once Work
Water service on surrounding streets will be impacted until work is complete. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes in both directions the intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue beginning Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. to install a new water main and valving at the intersection. While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection. The project is expected to last 8 hours. Actual project start dates and timeframes are contingent on favorable weather.
urbancny.com
New Director Named at Beaver Lake Nature Center
Onondaga County Parks Commissioner Brian Kelley announced the appointment of Amanda Accamando as the new Director of Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville. Accamando takes over the reins from Heidi Kortright, who recently retired after a 37 year career at the nature center. Originally from Brooklyn, NY, Accamando earned a...
Health care is big business in Syracuse: See which jobs earn the most
Syracuse, N.Y. — All of the highest-paying health care jobs in the Syracuse metro area have average annual salaries of at least $116,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. Health care has long been one of the region’s most important industries. The city’s hospitals are some of its...
localsyr.com
Victory Temple hosts program with Onondaga County District Attorney to clear warrants
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ignoring an arrest warrant will not make it go away. Now, there’s an opportunity for a fresh start for thousands of people in the City of Syracuse with non-criminal violations. A Syracuse Church will turn into a courthouse Wednesday, August 17 to clear warrants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive: CNY developer to buy Great Northern Mall. Here’s what he plans to do with it
Clay, N.Y. - A Central New York developer has a signed contract to purchase the troubled Great Northern Mall and plans to convert it into a “lifestyle center” with luxury apartments and townhomes, a movie theater and hotel, high-end shops and restaurants. Guy Hart Jr. of Hart Lyman...
$4.6 million home in Skaneateles: See 190 home sales in Onondaga County.
The housing market continues to be active, with 190 home sales begin recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. The most expensive home sold was a 2-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront log home in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $4,600,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $965,000 in 2008.
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
Police: Grand Larceny Suspect Wanted in North Syracuse Investigation
Help from the public is being solicited identifying a suspect in a grand larceny investigation in Central New York. The New York State Police (NYSP) is releasing photos of the suspect. Photos were captured using bank surveillance equipment. The name of the bank and exact address of the branch has...
wwnytv.com
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
Syracuse schools spend $1 million to buy school supplies for 20,000 students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is spending $1 million to buy school supplies for every student in the district before the start of the school year. “We recognize that some families are struggling to fill these lists for the children,” said Anthony Davis, interim superintendent for the district. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to help as much as we possibly can.”
What do you want Syracuse to look like after I-81 comes down? City planners want to know
The city of Syracuse is ready to ask residents how they want to redesign the neighborhoods after the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass through downtown. City planners have invited residents to attend community design sessions, nicknamed “charrettes,” next week at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 416 E. Raynor Avenue.
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.
Comments / 1