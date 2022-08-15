ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
UPI News

Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
CLERMONT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Urban Farmer Determined to Teach Others About Edible Landscapes

As the head farmer of Farmscape, a company that designs, installs and maintains both residential and commercial gardens throughout California, Matthew Geldin has planted a lot of edible plants. He’s helped turn lawns, roofs and parks into productive food spaces, helping people connect with their food and nature at large.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy