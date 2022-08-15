ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Cloud Computing#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Advanced Micro Devices#Amazon Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Oracle
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Move Over Nvidia, This Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Nvidia's reliance on the graphics cards used in personal computers is turning out to be a headwind. Advanced Micro Devices' diversification is a boon for the chipmaker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Bitcoin and Ethereum are firmly established as keystones of the crypto market’s foundation. Polkadot should play a similar role in the next phase of this developing sector’s evolution. Keep an eye on these three names (and maybe own some of each) if you want to stay informed about...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy