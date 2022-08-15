Read full article on original website
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing scrutiny from a Connecticut judge, who began hearing testimony Wednesday on whether the lawyer should be disciplined for giving other attorneys for Jones highly sensitive documents, including medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Lowcountry Rapid Transit receives federal approval to begin engineering phase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Rapid Transit (LCRT) is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving federal approval to enter the engineering phase. The project would be South Carolina’s first mass transit infrastructure project, placing a 21.3-mile rapid bus route along US 78 and US 52 (Rivers Avenue).
California public schools to start offering free meals to all students
(KTXL) —All public schools in California will begin offering free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year. Although some school districts already do so, funding from the state budget will allow schools statewide to do the same. According to the California Department of Education, California will be the...
3 tigers from ‘Tiger King’ moved to North Carolina sanctuary
PITTSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Three tigers who resided at the infamous Tiger King Park, from the hit 2020 Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” have found a new home in the Tar Heel State. These three tigers were among a total of 68 big cats...
Hundreds of fish killed when Upstate lake accidentally drained
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With a cracked ground and dried up plants, Lake Edwin Johnson looks like a desert. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the lake was accidently drained last week, which killed all of the fish inside. Gradually draining lakes isn’t uncommon for the SCDNR.
Man charged with fatal shooting of Virginia man, police say
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man has been charged with a fatal shooting in Manhattan earlier this year, police said on Monday. Police found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to his head at around 12:15 p.m. on May 1 along Amsterdam Avenue near West 102nd Street, authorities said.
Lowcountry vineyard hosting grape stomping festival
WADMALAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Deep Water Vineyard will host its annual grape stomping festival on Saturday, August 24. The Stomp Festival features a grape stomping competition, wine, food, live music, and a Lucille Ball look-a-like contest. There will be four grape stomping competitions throughout the day, during which one...
