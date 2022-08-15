School is almost back in Wamego

WAMEGO (KSNT) – As summer draws to a close, schools around the area are back in session.

Monday, Aug. 15, marks the first day of school in the Wamego school district. After last Friday’s transition day for new 6th and 9th graders, grades 1st through 5th, 7th, 8th, and 10th-12th are ready to work.

The beginning of the school comes with new CDC guidelines and will help keep more students in the classroom. These guidelines include no daily testing, and dropping the “test-to-stay” recommendation among others.

To stay up to date on school closures and other District USD 320 events, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.