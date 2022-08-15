ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crews working on Bridge 138, Commissions sign contract for fuel

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners Tuesday morning, heard from Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb who reported work has begun on Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek. The bridge will be closed until the scheduled work is completed in November. According to Webb, the work will consist of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Asphalt resurface planned on U.S. 31 in Scottsburg

SCOTT CO.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to begin work on an asphalt resurfacing project on U.S. 31 in Scottsburg starting on or after Wednesday, August 24. Crews will be active from York Road to S.R. 56. Work will start with patching along U.S. 31,...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
County employees will receive new identification badges, numbers staying consistently low at jail, and traffic studies will be conducted in school zones

BEDFORD – Lawrence County employees will be receiving new picture identification badges soon. Those IDs will replace the current fob keys that allow employees to enter county-owned buildings. Sheriff Mike Branham reported the new identification badges were needed because employees are not wearing their current identification tags which is...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says. The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Police Log: August 18, 2022

2:50 p.m. Summer Terry, 25, Bedford, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of meth, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction. 2:40 p.m. Kayla Blackshear, 40, possession of marijuana. Incidents – August 18. 12:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Washington Avenue and 30th Street. 12:54 a.m. Report of an unwanted...
BEDFORD, IN
Brown County Man "Saved by the Helmet"

A Brown County man is being presented with a "Saved by the Helmet" award by Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville is being presented with the award today, August 17th, at the State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington. Caldwell was reportedly on...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Lincoln Plaza Pharmacy wanting to include drive-thru pharmacy window to better assist customers

BEDFORD – Lincoln Plaza Pharmacy is looking to add a Drive-Thru service to better assist their customers in need of their prescriptions. The Bedford Board of Works approved the business’s request to change the alley behind the west side of the building to a one-way lane between 6 1/2 and 7 1/2 streets, for customers to use a drive-up window that would be installed on the building, during their Monday afternoon meeting.
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford Parks Department announce Pickleball League beginning September 6th

BEDFORD – The Bedford Parks & Recreation Department has announced a Pickleball League that will take place at the Thornton Park Courts beginning Tuesday, September 6th. The league is $45 per team, with registration due by Friday, August 26th, and will run on Mondays and Tuesdays with games at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. The doubles format will have a total of eight games per duo for the season, and participants are asked to provide their own paddles and pickleballs.
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford City Council votes to redirect funds set aside from 2021

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council voted to redirect $20,000 they appropriated in August of last year, as a part of a one time donation to the IU Health Foundation Grant during Mondays meeting. City council members discussed the matter for several minutes after Joe Timbrook, Director of Career...
BEDFORD, IN
Two arrested after pursuit through Orange and Washington counties ends in crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading Indiana State Police Troopers on a pursuit on rural County roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. Thursday afternoon, Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he observed a dark-colored SUV traveling at a...
Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation to award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. gift to provide mental health support for Lawrence and Orange County Youth

MITCHELL – Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation is investing in Indiana youth. The organization will award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students in Lawrence and Orange counties. The check presentation will be held today at 1:30 p.m., at Mitchell Jr. High,...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN

