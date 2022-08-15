Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Crews working on Bridge 138, Commissions sign contract for fuel
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners Tuesday morning, heard from Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb who reported work has begun on Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek. The bridge will be closed until the scheduled work is completed in November. According to Webb, the work will consist of...
wbiw.com
Upcoming restrictions on I-70 starting on or after August 22 for patchwork near Plainfield
HENDRICKS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 will be restricted on or after Monday, August 22 for patchwork and the placement of permanent paint striping, near Plainfield. There will be lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of...
wbiw.com
Asphalt resurface planned on U.S. 31 in Scottsburg
SCOTT CO.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to begin work on an asphalt resurfacing project on U.S. 31 in Scottsburg starting on or after Wednesday, August 24. Crews will be active from York Road to S.R. 56. Work will start with patching along U.S. 31,...
wbiw.com
Bedford City Offices closed Monday, Sept. 5th in observance of Labor Day
BEDFORD – All Bedford City Offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. TASC BUSES will NOT be running. All Monday trash routes will be picked up on Saturday, September 3. Compost/Recycle routes will be picked up on Tuesday, September 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
County employees will receive new identification badges, numbers staying consistently low at jail, and traffic studies will be conducted in school zones
BEDFORD – Lawrence County employees will be receiving new picture identification badges soon. Those IDs will replace the current fob keys that allow employees to enter county-owned buildings. Sheriff Mike Branham reported the new identification badges were needed because employees are not wearing their current identification tags which is...
WISH-TV
Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says. The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road....
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 18, 2022
2:50 p.m. Summer Terry, 25, Bedford, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of meth, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction. 2:40 p.m. Kayla Blackshear, 40, possession of marijuana. Incidents – August 18. 12:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Washington Avenue and 30th Street. 12:54 a.m. Report of an unwanted...
iheart.com
Brown County Man "Saved by the Helmet"
A Brown County man is being presented with a "Saved by the Helmet" award by Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville is being presented with the award today, August 17th, at the State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington. Caldwell was reportedly on...
wbiw.com
Emergency Management working on updating the county’s emergency management plan
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer and her staff are working on updating the county’s emergency management plan. “We received recommendations from the state and we are visiting with local agencies and making updates to the plan,” she added. “There is a lot of work in this and it will take time.”
wbiw.com
Lincoln Plaza Pharmacy wanting to include drive-thru pharmacy window to better assist customers
BEDFORD – Lincoln Plaza Pharmacy is looking to add a Drive-Thru service to better assist their customers in need of their prescriptions. The Bedford Board of Works approved the business’s request to change the alley behind the west side of the building to a one-way lane between 6 1/2 and 7 1/2 streets, for customers to use a drive-up window that would be installed on the building, during their Monday afternoon meeting.
wbiw.com
Bedford Parks Department announce Pickleball League beginning September 6th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Parks & Recreation Department has announced a Pickleball League that will take place at the Thornton Park Courts beginning Tuesday, September 6th. The league is $45 per team, with registration due by Friday, August 26th, and will run on Mondays and Tuesdays with games at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. The doubles format will have a total of eight games per duo for the season, and participants are asked to provide their own paddles and pickleballs.
bcdemocrat.com
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
wbiw.com
Brown County Sheriff warning motorist to leave nothing of value in their vehicles
BROWN CO. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place in Brown County. Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl Office flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme. Sherif Seidl says thieves are breaking into cars at gas stations, parks, golf courses, and...
wbiw.com
The Mitchell City Council will discuss the salary ordinance during a special meeting
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell will be having a Special Council meeting on Wednesday, August 31 at 3 p.m. at City Hall. The council will discuss the salary ordinance.
wbiw.com
Bedford City Council votes to redirect funds set aside from 2021
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council voted to redirect $20,000 they appropriated in August of last year, as a part of a one time donation to the IU Health Foundation Grant during Mondays meeting. City council members discussed the matter for several minutes after Joe Timbrook, Director of Career...
wbiw.com
Two arrested after pursuit through Orange and Washington counties ends in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading Indiana State Police Troopers on a pursuit on rural County roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. Thursday afternoon, Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he observed a dark-colored SUV traveling at a...
wbiw.com
Rescue Robin Fundraiser for White River Humane Society set to begin Saturday, October 1st
BEDFORD – The Rescue Robin fundraiser for the White River Humane Society is coming back stronger than ever on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Rural King parking lot. Robin Compton, of Springville, and his six-pack of huskies will be locked in a cage and will remain locked in the cage until he reaches the goal of $30,000 or until he has been there for 30 days.
wbiw.com
Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation to award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. gift to provide mental health support for Lawrence and Orange County Youth
MITCHELL – Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation is investing in Indiana youth. The organization will award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students in Lawrence and Orange counties. The check presentation will be held today at 1:30 p.m., at Mitchell Jr. High,...
wbiw.com
Annual ISA Pistol Competition brought Indiana Sheriff’s Departments together for a day of competition and comradery
LAWRENCE COUNTY – In conjunction with the Indiana Sheriffs Association (ISA) Annual Conference, members from multiple agencies participated in the annual Pistol Competition at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department gun range on August 8th, to kick off the conference held in French Lick on August 9th and 10th.
Comments / 0