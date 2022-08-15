Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Visit America's Largest Candy Store in OhioTravel MavenCleveland, OH
Lakewood Young Filmmakers schedules Parma premiere for summer movie projects
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The new independent film short “Star Player” is invariably a blockbuster in the minds of the 40 local filmmakers who spent July attending the Young Filmmakers Academy’s advanced summer program. Now the ‘80s homage to “E.T.,” “The Karate Kid” and “Goonies” -- about a...
‘No longer suffering’: Rescued hawk dies at Medina Raptor Center
The red-tailed hawk that was rescued in a Medina neighborhood has unfortunately passed away.
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
Work continues on new Vitamix Field at Olmsted Falls High School
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- After a week’s delay, the highly anticipated installation of a new AstroTurf playing surface for Vitamix Field at Charles Harding Memorial Stadium is entering the home stretch. Olmsted Falls City School District Superintendent Jim Lloyd said the new custom-turf surface was delivered yesterday, with installation...
Great Lakes Brewing Co. to release Blackout Stout
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. is back with Blackout Stout, a rich bold imperial stout that marks the infamous 2003 blackout that covered a swath of the Northeastern United States and other regions in darkness. The imperial stout will be available in Great Lakes gift shop beginning...
A menagerie of toys awaits discovery: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Northern Ohio Doll and Bear Show gets under way this Sunday at the newly named Best Western Plus (formerly Holiday Inn Select) on Ohio 82 in Strongsville. Conveniently located near Interstate 71, the venue provides an accessible interchange with the Ohio Turnpike, as well.
Show respect for visiting high school marching bands - they’re performing for everyone
As the high school football season kicks off, marching bands are ready to entertain at games. For some students and even parents, it’s common to express negative comments and make mean-spirited gestures toward bands of opposing teams. It’s important to remember that bands are performing to entertain everyone in...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage
Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
Fairview Park hoping for late fall completion of new ADA-friendly restroom at Bain Park
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The replacement of the closed Bain Park restroom was first discussed by city officials nearly four years ago. After numerous delays related to the pandemic, Mayor Patrick Cooney is confident that the $248,320 project -- awarded last week by City Council to winning bidder Northeast Ohio Trenching Service -- will start soon and be completed before the end of the year.
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Michael Stanley Band’s historic Blossom run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was 40 years ago chants of “MSB! MSB!” filled Blossom Music Center as the Michael Stanley Band began the greatest run of shows that has ever taken place at the venue. Starting the night of Aug. 25, Michael Stanley Band played four shows...
newsnet5
Work to begin in September on Parma's multimillion-dollar Ridgewood Lake catch basin project
PARMA, Ohio — For the last year, some Parma residents have fought tooth and nail to prevent a popular lake from being turned into a catch basin. Next month, crews will officially begin draining Ridgewood Lake to make way for the project. Officials say heavy rainfall frequently flooded the...
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
Need a nap? Check out the University of Akron’s latest investment
At the University of Akron officials know a well-rested mind is a key to learning. So, they are giving students the perfect opportunity to catch some extra Zzzs.
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?
Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life
BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
whbc.com
Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
Case Western Reserve will host a leadership development program geared toward Black professionals in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Case Western Reserve University will host a leadership development program geared toward Black professionals starting in 2023. While the Executive Leadership Development Program is open to all professionals, this experience was explicitly created with Black leaders in mind, according to Melvin Smith, a professor of organizational behavior at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve.
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
cleveland19.com
With updated COVID vaccines coming soon, should people wait on getting boosted?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on updated vaccines that will, not only be effective against the original strain of COVID-19, but also the most recent variants like Omicron BA.1. This will most likely come as a booster shot, and will be recommend for those 50...
