Brunswick, OH

Brunswick, OH
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland.com

Great Lakes Brewing Co. to release Blackout Stout

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. is back with Blackout Stout, a rich bold imperial stout that marks the infamous 2003 blackout that covered a swath of the Northeastern United States and other regions in darkness. The imperial stout will be available in Great Lakes gift shop beginning...
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio's Own: Slovenian Sausage

Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Fairview Park hoping for late fall completion of new ADA-friendly restroom at Bain Park

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The replacement of the closed Bain Park restroom was first discussed by city officials nearly four years ago. After numerous delays related to the pandemic, Mayor Patrick Cooney is confident that the $248,320 project -- awarded last week by City Council to winning bidder Northeast Ohio Trenching Service -- will start soon and be completed before the end of the year.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life

BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Case Western Reserve will host a leadership development program geared toward Black professionals in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Case Western Reserve University will host a leadership development program geared toward Black professionals starting in 2023. While the Executive Leadership Development Program is open to all professionals, this experience was explicitly created with Black leaders in mind, according to Melvin Smith, a professor of organizational behavior at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve.
CLEVELAND, OH
