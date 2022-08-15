ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Salman Rushdie attack suspect Hadi Matar indicted by grand jury

A New Jersey man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie before a speech in Chautauqua, New York last week has been indicted by a grand jury. Hadi Matar, 24, is scheduled to appear on the charges at an afternoon court hearing in Chautauqua County. Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Rushdie multiple times in front of a horrified crowd.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Lebanon, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Rushdie
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
WORLD
purewow.com

Notorious Princess Diana Interview Clip Is Being Used in New Documentary Despite Prince William’s Former Protests

The new HBO documentary, The Princess, chronicles the royal life ﻿(and post-royal life) of Princess Diana. The film features old interviews and footage of the late Princess of Wales, giving viewers an inside look into her world. But apparently, there was a certain clip included in the documentary that doesn’t have the stamp of approval from Diana’s son, Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Islam#Death Threat#Violent Crime#American#The Daily Mail
Daily Beast

The Hidden Note of Princess Diana Predicting Her Own Car-Crash Death

Perhaps the most startling revelation in The Diana Investigations, a four-part Discovery+ docuseries chronicling the British and French inquiries into the death of Princess Diana, concerns the “Mishcon Note.”. On Oct. 30, 1995, Victor Mishcon, the personal legal representative to Princess Diana, attended a closed-door meeting with his most...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Fox News

BLM-aligned coalition demands release of convicted cop killers

A coalition of left-wing racial justice groups that includes the Black Lives Matter national organization has launched an initiative calling for the abolition of the U.S. prison system and the release of all prisoners, including multiple convicted cop killers. The Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 50...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salon

Missouri paper calls out Trump for not liking to read

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. An editorial published Saturday in Missouri's St. Louis Post-Dispatch called out former President Donald Trump's well-documented distaste for reading, posing the question: "Why would an ex-president who doesn't read want boxes of documents at his home?" The Post-Dispatch referenced a series of stunning reports...
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy