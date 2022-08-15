Read full article on original website
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Fox News
Salman Rushdie attack: FBI weighing hate crime investigation as suspect Hadi Matar pleads not guilty
The FBI is considering investigating the Aug. 12 stabbing of "The Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution as a hate crime, the agency said Thursday as suspect Hadi Matar pleaded not guilty to charges related to the assault. Matar appeared in the Mayville courtroom Thursday just hours...
Salman Rushdie attack suspect Hadi Matar indicted by grand jury
A New Jersey man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie before a speech in Chautauqua, New York last week has been indicted by a grand jury. Hadi Matar, 24, is scheduled to appear on the charges at an afternoon court hearing in Chautauqua County. Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Rushdie multiple times in front of a horrified crowd.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
The possession of potentially classified documents is Donald Trump's "bargaining chip" should he get arrested, says a former confidant.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked. Trump alleged the FBI "stole" three of his passports on Monday, calling it an...
Fallon Suspects Trump’s Jealous Over Putin and Kim Jong-Un Letters: ‘Best Friends Were Hanging Out Behind Your Back’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure that Donald Trump is feeling a little left out this week, after it was revealed Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin have been exchanging letters lately. The late night host joked that it was basically Trump’s two best friends hanging out without him. On Monday,...
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
FBI probes Atlanta Black extremist group allegedly arming homeless men, infiltrating protests
Federal prosecutors are investigating an Atlanta-based Black extremist group preaching violence against the U.S. government as part of a wide-ranging criminal probe, according to a report. The Black Hammer Party, allegedly involved in arming and recruiting homeless men, is under joint investigation by the FBI and the Fayetteville, Georgia Police...
Trump's Truth Social — where users called for violence against FBI agents — notes in its fine print that it would turn over user information to the feds
Users can't count on anonymity to dodge possible legal issues if they post threats online, a former prosecutor told Insider.
Notorious Princess Diana Interview Clip Is Being Used in New Documentary Despite Prince William’s Former Protests
The new HBO documentary, The Princess, chronicles the royal life (and post-royal life) of Princess Diana. The film features old interviews and footage of the late Princess of Wales, giving viewers an inside look into her world. But apparently, there was a certain clip included in the documentary that doesn’t have the stamp of approval from Diana’s son, Prince William.
NYC notorious Rikers Island lock-up sees corrections captain stabbed in neck by alleged gangbanger gunman
An accused gangbanger jailed at Rikers Island for the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander allegedly stabbed a corrections captain in the neck at the notorious New York City lock-up. During a melee that erupted at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Malik Facey is accused of stabbing a Rikers Island...
The Hidden Note of Princess Diana Predicting Her Own Car-Crash Death
Perhaps the most startling revelation in The Diana Investigations, a four-part Discovery+ docuseries chronicling the British and French inquiries into the death of Princess Diana, concerns the “Mishcon Note.”. On Oct. 30, 1995, Victor Mishcon, the personal legal representative to Princess Diana, attended a closed-door meeting with his most...
‘Outright Lunacy’: Lawyers React to Trump Attorney’s Suggestion to Potentially ‘Uncover’ Witnesses Behind Mar-a-Lago Search
An attorney for former president Donald Trump was harshly criticized by other lawyers for comments about the criminal investigation into documents recently seized by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago during an unprecedented search-and-seizure executed at the home of a former U.S. head of state, the first such instance in U.S. history.
BLM-aligned coalition demands release of convicted cop killers
A coalition of left-wing racial justice groups that includes the Black Lives Matter national organization has launched an initiative calling for the abolition of the U.S. prison system and the release of all prisoners, including multiple convicted cop killers. The Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 50...
Tomi Lahren torches NYC leaders for housing migrants at upscale hotel: 'Every taxpayer should be outraged'
OutKick host Tomi Lahren slammed New York City Mayor Adams on "Fox and Friends First" Tuesday after a report that illegal immigrants bussed into the city from Texas are being given taxpayer-funded lodging at a Manhattan luxury hotel. TOMI LAHREN: Every American taxpayer should be outraged by this. And if...
Putin critic living in exile found dead outside upscale DC apartment after police respond to 'jumper' call
A businessman and fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who once lived in the Soviet Union, was found dead outside an upscale Washington, D.C., apartment on Sunday. Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of 2400 M Apartments in the Georgetown neighborhood on Sunday just before 9 p.m., according...
U.S. judge says he leans toward releasing some evidence for Trump search
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday said he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the U.S. Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump's Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organizations against federal prosecutors.
Missouri paper calls out Trump for not liking to read
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. An editorial published Saturday in Missouri's St. Louis Post-Dispatch called out former President Donald Trump's well-documented distaste for reading, posing the question: "Why would an ex-president who doesn't read want boxes of documents at his home?" The Post-Dispatch referenced a series of stunning reports...
