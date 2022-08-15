Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Bham Now
What’s happening in Ensley—Ensley Renaissance Festival, Aug. 20 + NEW mixed-use development plans
Time: 3PM-8PM Location: 1601 Avenue K, Birmingham, AL 35218. Cost: free for Ensley Residents and $10 for non-Ensley residents. At this family-friendly, community-driven festival, guests can enjoy so many fun activities, including:. Live music from local artists. Over 40 community organizations providing information on services available to the community. Food...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Consignment Sales :: In & Around Birmingham
Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
Bham Now
The ultimate foodie’s guide to enjoying Sidewalk Film Festival 2022 at The Pizitz
Sidewalk Film Festival 2022 is almost here, and whether this is your tenth Sidewalk or you’re a film fest newbie, you’re in for a treat. We’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to enjoying the festival with foodie recs at The Pizitz Food Hall. First things...
Bham Now
Ghost Train Brewing leaving original location; NEW Uproot Brewing coming late 2022
We’ve got some bittersweet news for you, Birmingham. Earlier today, long-time Birmingham brewery Ghost Train Brewing Co. announced that they will be leaving their original location on 3rd Avenue South to focus on growing their new location at the M2 development on 1st Avenue South. However, the brand-new Uproot Brewing will be taking over the space!
Bham Now
This group is planning an uplifting community near One Pratt Park—what you need to know
For years, the Daniel Payne Legacy Village Foundation has been dreaming of building a mixed-use community-focused development near One Pratt Park. Now they’re getting ready to make it real, according to Brandon Cleveland, Executive Director, and they want the community’s support. Here’s what you need to know.
Bham Now
7 Labor Day Weekend events you won’t want to miss like The Magic City Hawaiian Luau
Labor Day is coming up Monday, September 5, which means there’s a full weekend of happenings ahead. If you’re looking to do more than sleep in and binge your favorite shows, here are some events taking place around Birmingham. 1. The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour. What: Doobie...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Woodlawn Resident Opening Her Co-Working and Event Space on Sat.
Alycia Levels-Moore, a Woodlawn resident, will open a new co-working and event space to support entrepreneurs on Saturday, August 20. The grand opening will be held at 3 p.m. at 5521 1st Ave. South Birmingham AL 35212 in the heart of Woodlawn, a thriving community that has been on the rise and has become home to several start-ups and retail shops. The co-working and event space is open to those who need assistance when it comes to growing or scaling their business. This event space is also available for established entrepreneurs needing a conducive space that will inspire and motivate them as they focus on growing their business.
Bham Now
Celebrate Black-owned businesses at the Culture and Community Fest Aug. 27 at Sloss
Birmingham, we have so many Black-owned businesses in our city to be proud of. It’s time to celebrate these businesses and have fun at The Modern Green Book’s second annual Culture and Community Fest. Register now for this event on August 27, noon-8PM at Sloss. A Birmingham event...
wbrc.com
Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
Bham Now
Planning a career change? Birmingham mom shares why she chose real estate
Looking to make a career change? Working in real estate is a flexible career option that allows you to set your own schedule, choose where and when you’d like to work and helps you to meet new, exciting people in The Magic City. We spoke with Kristi Logan—a local...
Bham Now
TransLoop is one of America’s fastest-growing private companies
In May, Chicago-based Transloop announced its expansion into Avondale, and now, Today, Inc. revealed that TransLoop ranked #12 on its annual Inc. 5000 list for America’s fastest-growing private companies. Here’s what you need to know. TransLoop makes the list. TransLoop, a Chicago-based modern freight brokerage company that is...
birminghammommy.com
Jurassic Quest is Roaring Into Birmingham
The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Birmingham-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex for a limited run Aug 19-21. Jurassic Quest opens...
wbrc.com
Trussville homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville family is tired of waiting for their house to be made whole, nine months after a tree truck fell through their roof while attempting to remove a tree limb. “I was actually sitting on the other side of that wall right there when the...
Shelby Reporter
Paradise Grills showroom opens in 280 retail complex
HOOVER – Another business has opened in the new Cahaba Market development on U.S. 280. An outdoor kitchen company called Paradise Grills opened a new showroom in the space next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Friday, Aug. 5. The showroom is the company’s first location in Alabama....
wbrc.com
Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
wbrc.com
Birmingham mechanic says drivers are delaying auto maintenance because of inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people are now skipping out on car maintenance because they simply don’t have the funds, according to an auto mechanic in Birmingham. Jerry Daw, who works at Auto and Truck Services said because they are dealing with price increases, so are their customers. Daw...
Bham Now
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try
With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Bham Now
UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
birminghamtimes.com
Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival
Plans are shaping up for the return of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Two months after announcing the return of the music and culture festival in Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District, organizers have released the lineup. So far, five musical acts are set to take the stage...
