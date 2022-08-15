ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

What’s happening in Ensley—Ensley Renaissance Festival, Aug. 20 + NEW mixed-use development plans

Time: 3PM-8PM Location: 1601 Avenue K, Birmingham, AL 35218. Cost: free for Ensley Residents and $10 for non-Ensley residents. At this family-friendly, community-driven festival, guests can enjoy so many fun activities, including:. Live music from local artists. Over 40 community organizations providing information on services available to the community. Food...
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Consignment Sales :: In & Around Birmingham

Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
Bham Now

Ghost Train Brewing leaving original location; NEW Uproot Brewing coming late 2022

We’ve got some bittersweet news for you, Birmingham. Earlier today, long-time Birmingham brewery Ghost Train Brewing Co. announced that they will be leaving their original location on 3rd Avenue South to focus on growing their new location at the M2 development on 1st Avenue South. However, the brand-new Uproot Brewing will be taking over the space!
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Woodlawn Resident Opening Her Co-Working and Event Space on Sat.

Alycia Levels-Moore, a Woodlawn resident, will open a new co-working and event space to support entrepreneurs on Saturday, August 20. The grand opening will be held at 3 p.m. at 5521 1st Ave. South Birmingham AL 35212 in the heart of Woodlawn, a thriving community that has been on the rise and has become home to several start-ups and retail shops. The co-working and event space is open to those who need assistance when it comes to growing or scaling their business. This event space is also available for established entrepreneurs needing a conducive space that will inspire and motivate them as they focus on growing their business.
wbrc.com

Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
Bham Now

TransLoop is one of America’s fastest-growing private companies

In May, Chicago-based Transloop announced its expansion into Avondale, and now, Today, Inc. revealed that TransLoop ranked #12 on its annual Inc. 5000 list for America’s fastest-growing private companies. Here’s what you need to know. TransLoop makes the list. TransLoop, a Chicago-based modern freight brokerage company that is...
birminghammommy.com

Jurassic Quest is Roaring Into Birmingham

The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Birmingham-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex for a limited run Aug 19-21. Jurassic Quest opens...
Shelby Reporter

Paradise Grills showroom opens in 280 retail complex

HOOVER – Another business has opened in the new Cahaba Market development on U.S. 280. An outdoor kitchen company called Paradise Grills opened a new showroom in the space next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Friday, Aug. 5. The showroom is the company’s first location in Alabama....
wbrc.com

Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
Bham Now

8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try

With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Bham Now

UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
birminghamtimes.com

Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival

Plans are shaping up for the return of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Two months after announcing the return of the music and culture festival in Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District, organizers have released the lineup. So far, five musical acts are set to take the stage...
