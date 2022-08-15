Read full article on original website
Nextmoon
3d ago
Birmingham is on central time - not like Atlanta - which is on Eastern time along with NYC and Miami.That actually makes it attractive for a variety of reasons.Atlanta is a progressive modern city- Birmingham isn't.
Reply
2
Cacee
3d ago
Why keep trying to compare Birmingham to Atlanta it's light years ahead of Birmingham,and better job opportunities and living opportunities and that makes a big difference.
Reply
2
