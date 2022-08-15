Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Darwin Nunez after Crystal Palace red card
Jurgen Klopp sends a warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Sevilla complete signing of Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou
Tanguy Nianzou has completed a transfer to Sevilla from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract.
UEFA・
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle
Emma Hayes reveals plan to deploy Erin Cuthbert in deeper midfield role
Emma Hayes has hinted that Erin Cuthbert could be utilised in a deeper midfield role for Chelsea next season.
Chelsea transfer notebook: Pulisic interest; Jorginho dilemma; Gallagher suitors
The latest on Chelsea's possible outgoings in the 2022/23 summer transfer window.
Man Utd interested in signing Chelsea's Christian Pulisic on loan
Manchester United amongst clubs who would like to take Christian Pulisic on loan.
Crystal Palace in talks over Championship pair Ismaila Sarr and Antoine Semenyo
Crystal Palace want Championship duo Ismaila Sarr and Antonine Semenyo.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth
Crystal Palace contact Man Utd over Aaron Wan-Bissaka deal
Crystal Palace have approached Man Utd over a potential deal for out of favour right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Gareth Taylor: It's a 'shame' Man City & Real Madrid can't both qualify for UWCL group stage
Gareth Taylor has admitted it's a 'real shame' that there will not be room in the Champions League group stages for both Manchester City and Real Madrid, after the pair were drawn in the same qualifying round.
Tanguy Ndombele due for Napoli medical after loan move agreed
Tottenham have agreed a loan deal with Napoli for out of favour midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 90min understands.
Dani Ceballos tipped to stay at Real Madrid after impressing Carlo Ancelotti
Dani Ceballos is in line for a prominent back-up role at Real Madrid this season after impressing Carlo Ancelotti with his attitude and work ethic.
West Ham confirm Thilo Kehrer signing on four-year deal
West Ham United have announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain and Germany defender Thilo Kehrer.
Brighton complete signing of Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan
Pervis Estupinan has completed his £15m transfer from Villarreal to Brighton as a replacement for Marc Cucurella.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo.
Nacho Monreal: Former Arsenal defender announces retiremenet
Nacho Monreal has confirmed his retirement.
Kylian Mbappe & Neymar feud 'threatening' to divide PSG squad
The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is threatening the divide the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 2
The best goals from gameweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Newcastle transfer notebook: Paqueta pursuit; Pulisic loan; Pedro talks
The latest on Newcastle United's summer transfer plans.
