Edgartown, MA

MassLive.com

Dartmouth police rescue 2 hikers lost in the woods on Wednesday night

The Dartmouth Police Department said authorities were able to successfully locate and rescue two hikers lost in the woods on Wednesday night. Authorities said the two hikers were lost in the woods off of Collins Corner Road in Dartmouth. The hiker’s cell phone was on low battery at the time, Dartmouth police said dispatchers had to communicate with the lost hikers via text. Dispatchers advised the hikers to remain calm and stay put at their location, according to officials.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Edgartown, MA
Edgartown, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Taunton woman wins $4 million prize

A Taunton woman who opens each day with a coffee and a run at the lottery won a $4 million prize last week in the Massachusetts State Lottery. Donna Stigh, of Taunton, is the first person to claim the top prize in the lottery’s “4,000,000 Money Bags” game, according to the state lottery. There are three other $4 million tickets in the game remaining.
TAUNTON, MA
Springfield, MA
