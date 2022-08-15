Read full article on original website
What we know about ‘Jaws Bridge’ incident on Martha’s Vineyard where Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were killed
On Wednesday, state police said they were continuing to search for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who reportedly jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Martha’s Vineyard and has been missing since Sunday night. Tavaughn reportedly jumped into the water with his brother Tavaris Bulgin, 26, both of Jamaica, with two...
Dartmouth police rescue 2 hikers lost in the woods on Wednesday night
The Dartmouth Police Department said authorities were able to successfully locate and rescue two hikers lost in the woods on Wednesday night. Authorities said the two hikers were lost in the woods off of Collins Corner Road in Dartmouth. The hiker’s cell phone was on low battery at the time, Dartmouth police said dispatchers had to communicate with the lost hikers via text. Dispatchers advised the hikers to remain calm and stay put at their location, according to officials.
One brother dead, another missing in Martha’s Vineyard after Jaws Bridge jump
One man was dead Monday afternoon, while his younger brother remained missing, as rescuers combed the waters near a bridge in Martha’s Vineyard where a group had lept into the ocean Sunday night, officials said. The two men, both in their twenties, did not surface after jumping from the...
‘Jaws Bridge’ jumper: Search on Martha’s Vineyard for Tavaughn Bulgin continues for 3rd day, despite weather
On Wednesday, state police said they were continuing to search for Tavaughn Bulgin, who reportedly jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Martha’s Vineyard and has been missing since Sunday night. “Weather conditions preclude dive operations today, but a Trooper assigned to the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks is searching...
Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jaws Bridge’ drowning: GoFundMe started for brothers who jumped from bridge
Fundraisers have started collecting donations for the family of two brothers who reportedly drowned after jumping off Martha’s Vineyard’s famous “Jaws Bridge” on Sunday night. Police search crews discovered the body of Tavaris Bulgin, 26, on Monday and efforts to locate Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, were unsuccessful...
Fall River man Adam Levesque convicted of killing Lance Correia with hammer in 2018 over missing heroin
A Fall River man has been convicted of killing another man with a hammer over missing drugs in 2018, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. Adam Levesque, 42, was convicted after an eight day trial of second degree murder in the death of Lance Correia, 39, also of Fall River.
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
Cape Cod real estate transactions: All Barnstable County home sales for the week ending August 13
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Barnstable County reported from Aug 7 to Aug 13. There were 123 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,092 square foot home on Priscilla Street in Teaticket that sold for $634,500.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Taunton woman wins $4 million prize
A Taunton woman who opens each day with a coffee and a run at the lottery won a $4 million prize last week in the Massachusetts State Lottery. Donna Stigh, of Taunton, is the first person to claim the top prize in the lottery’s “4,000,000 Money Bags” game, according to the state lottery. There are three other $4 million tickets in the game remaining.
Native Americans urge boycott of ‘tone deaf’ Massachusetts Pilgrim museum
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. Members of the state’s Wampanoag community and their supporters say...
