Newkirk, OK

Early voting begins Thursday for Runoff Primary

OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting for the Aug. 23 Runoff Primary begins Thursday for voters in all 77 counties. Early voting is available at the Kay County Election Board located in the new Kay County Annex, Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KAY COUNTY, OK
NOC, NWOSU partner to fast-track education degree

ENID — As the Oklahoma teacher shortage continues, the Enid campuses for Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College are partnering to provide relief for the education crisis. A fast-track course of study for completion of the elementary education degree has been developed for the students at these...
ENID, OK
2022 “Party at The Palace” is Friday in Ponca City

The Ponca City Chambers 2022 “Party at The Palace” is Friday, August 19th, at the beautiful Marland Mansion from 6:30 pm to 11:00pm. The event will be an indoor and outdoor party. Dress is summer casual. This year is a non-auction year. Tickets are $50 per person and...
PONCA CITY, OK
Law enforcement logs Aug. 12-15

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 3:48 a.m. police responded to a report of a male walking down the middle of 14th Street screaming. An officer reported the man was blind. His companion was located at Pizza Hut. At 10:42 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle...
PONCA CITY, OK
Warrant issued in child neglect case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Zina Lily Deere aka Zina Lily Beard, 32, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Deere is facing a felony count of child neglect filed on July 19. Ponca City police report that an officer responded to Alliance Health on Jan....
PONCA CITY, OK
Medford incident complicates Midwest supply

Trader’s Corner, a weekly partnership with Cost Management Solutions, analyzes propane supply and pricing trends. This week, Mark Rachal, director of research and publications, discusses how the recent explosion at the ONEOK Medford, Oklahoma, fractionation plant has impacted Midwest supply. In the Trader’s Corner we wrote on July 18,...
MEDFORD, OK
Ponca City News

13 year-old girl from Ponca City missing

On July 20, 13 year-old Lonnieann (Lonnie) Others ran away from home. Since then, her mother, Ann Lieb, has been searching for her with no results. She has had no contact with any of her family members, but was seen Sat., Aug. 6 at the RecPlex after she was found at her boyfriend’s home the night before. When she was found, the police picked her up and returned her home, but she quickly ran away again.
PONCA CITY, OK
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy: Oklahoma, Texas 'took a lot of history' out of Big 12, college football

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas "took the money and ran" in leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. "Let's just cut to the chase. They made a choice to financially secure their athletic departments for the next 12 to 15 years," Gundy told ESPN. "People can talk about all the reasons, but that's why they did it, all for the money, and took a lot of history out of this league and a lot of history out of college football with them.
STILLWATER, OK
Wichita: two murders in two days

Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days
Firefighters battle house fire in Newkirk

NEWKIRK — Four fire departments, hampered by a water main break, battled a house fire beginning at 4:48 p.m. today in Newkirk. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said Newkirk firefighters responded to the call at 111 1/2 east 4th Street and found heavy smoke coming from the home. “We...
NEWKIRK, OK

