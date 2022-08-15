Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Early voting begins Thursday for Runoff Primary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting for the Aug. 23 Runoff Primary begins Thursday for voters in all 77 counties. Early voting is available at the Kay County Election Board located in the new Kay County Annex, Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Congressman to host series of town hall meetings in Oklahoma
A congressman from Oklahoma will host a series of town hall meetings to speak with residents in the Sooner State.
KAKE TV
Wichita man racks up nearly $120,000 in credit card debt to pay for partial recount of the Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two weeks after the August 2 election that gained national attention for the vote on abortion, some in the "Value Them Both" advocates say they think it may have been rigged – one man so convinced he put up more than $100,000 of his own money for a recount.
kaynewscow.com
NOC, NWOSU partner to fast-track education degree
ENID — As the Oklahoma teacher shortage continues, the Enid campuses for Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College are partnering to provide relief for the education crisis. A fast-track course of study for completion of the elementary education degree has been developed for the students at these...
poncacitynow.com
2022 “Party at The Palace” is Friday in Ponca City
The Ponca City Chambers 2022 “Party at The Palace” is Friday, August 19th, at the beautiful Marland Mansion from 6:30 pm to 11:00pm. The event will be an indoor and outdoor party. Dress is summer casual. This year is a non-auction year. Tickets are $50 per person and...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Aug. 12-15
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 3:48 a.m. police responded to a report of a male walking down the middle of 14th Street screaming. An officer reported the man was blind. His companion was located at Pizza Hut. At 10:42 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in child neglect case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Zina Lily Deere aka Zina Lily Beard, 32, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Deere is facing a felony count of child neglect filed on July 19. Ponca City police report that an officer responded to Alliance Health on Jan....
‘Marrying Judge’ who handled early BTK murders, Holiday Inn sniper as DA dies at 100
Keith Sanborn’s career on the bench and with the county prosecutor’s office saw some of Wichita’s most-notorious crimes and criminals.
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
Stillwater police arrest school bomb threat suspect
A man was arrested in Tulsa, Tuesday, accused of calling in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.
lpgasmagazine.com
Medford incident complicates Midwest supply
Trader’s Corner, a weekly partnership with Cost Management Solutions, analyzes propane supply and pricing trends. This week, Mark Rachal, director of research and publications, discusses how the recent explosion at the ONEOK Medford, Oklahoma, fractionation plant has impacted Midwest supply. In the Trader’s Corner we wrote on July 18,...
Ponca City News
13 year-old girl from Ponca City missing
On July 20, 13 year-old Lonnieann (Lonnie) Others ran away from home. Since then, her mother, Ann Lieb, has been searching for her with no results. She has had no contact with any of her family members, but was seen Sat., Aug. 6 at the RecPlex after she was found at her boyfriend’s home the night before. When she was found, the police picked her up and returned her home, but she quickly ran away again.
Sheriff’s office: Driver arrested in Club Rodeo incident
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a driver accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo has been arrested.
ESPN
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy: Oklahoma, Texas 'took a lot of history' out of Big 12, college football
STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas "took the money and ran" in leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. "Let's just cut to the chase. They made a choice to financially secure their athletic departments for the next 12 to 15 years," Gundy told ESPN. "People can talk about all the reasons, but that's why they did it, all for the money, and took a lot of history out of this league and a lot of history out of college football with them.
Stillwater police need help identifying forgery suspect
Stillwater police are asking for the public's help identifying a forgery suspect.
Wichita: two murders in two days
Thousands of dollars’ worth of copper piping stolen from Osage Casino construction site
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspected thief after a large amount of copper piping was taken from an Osage Casino construction site in Pawhuska, the Osage Nation Police Department said on Wednesday. The burglary happened sometime over the weekend, the police department said. “The monetary value...
kaynewscow.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Newkirk
NEWKIRK — Four fire departments, hampered by a water main break, battled a house fire beginning at 4:48 p.m. today in Newkirk. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said Newkirk firefighters responded to the call at 111 1/2 east 4th Street and found heavy smoke coming from the home. “We...
Longtime Wichita restaurant that’s down employees will stop offering dinner service
The owners want to move toward retirement and haven’t been able to find enough staff since COVID-19
Enid police need help identifying people connected to counterfeit cash
Enid Police Department officials are asking community members to help identify two people connected to the passing of counterfeit bills.
