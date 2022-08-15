ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulden, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
theprescotttimes.com

Breaking News Fatal Bicycle Collision

On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Another day of flooding in Flagstaff

The force of the monsoon toppled trees onto homes and streets in a Buckeye neighborhood on Wednesday, leaving neighbors scrambling to clean up. Various viewers saw the rain come down in the West Valley on Wednesday. DRONE VIDEO: Monsoon brings more flash flooding to Flagstaff neighborhoods. Updated: 7 hours ago.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paulden, AZ
City
Mobile, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

CORNVILLE ROAD DRIVERS FIND THEY CAN’T OUTRUN YCSO TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT

On August 11, 2022, two Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted speed enforcement on Cornville Rd with a focus on the business district. This area is commonly known for high speeds and aggressive driving. During the enforcement detail YCSO Deputies conducted 14 traffic stops issuing 6 speed citations, 3 seatbelt violations, and 5 additional civil traffic violations. Speeds were clocked as high as 45 MPH in the 25 MPH business zone. One individual was cited for Aggressive Driving (misdemeanor) after Deputies observed him passing in the center median, speeding, and following too close.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY

Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Lightning Strike#Ycso
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post

The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Results From Focused Traffic Enforcement in School Zones

During the week of August 7th, 2022, the Traffic Safety Section of the Prescott Police Department conducted extra traffic enforcement in various school zones throughout the city. Officers concentrated their efforts in school zones looking for dangerous and reckless violations to include speeding violations. Officers stopped a total of 55 vehicles which resulted in 56 traffic violations. 47 violations were for speeding.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AZFamily

Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man that was punched by a Wendy’s employee in Prescott Valley in late July has died. On Monday evening, Prescott Valley police confirmed the 67-year-old man died from his injuries on August 5, ten days after the incident. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges. The customer’s name has not been released.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Today’s Weather Outlook

Mostly sunny early in the morning. . . Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs are 79 to 85. Light winds.tonight 60°F.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Flagstaff Notice on Unsanctioned Election Survey

The City of Flagstaff has become aware of a survey circulating by text message on the 2022 election propositions that includes inaccurate and misleading information. The survey, which appears on the website opinion-counts.com, is not sanctioned by the City nor is it supported by the City in any way. It is currently unknown which organization or individual created and published the survey.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Teen dies in Yavapai County crash

Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]

49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

August 16, 2022

Prescott, Arizona has experienced a garden renaissance of new gardeners hungry for local content and an ever-diverse choice of plant options. #Plantparents of the... Top 10 News Stories in Yavapai County DO YOU NEED HELP WITH YOUR GOLD MINING? Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain PANT CONTINUES TO KEEP...
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy