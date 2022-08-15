Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Fatal Bicycle Collision
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
AZFamily
Flagstaff mayor details plans to protect residents, homes from severe flooding
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mayor of Flagstaff is being honest, saying they need help protecting families and homes from all of the severe flooding happening in the city. The mayor declared a state of emergency three weeks ago to get more money and resources. So Arizona’s Family found out how that money is being used.
AZFamily
Another day of flooding in Flagstaff
The force of the monsoon toppled trees onto homes and streets in a Buckeye neighborhood on Wednesday, leaving neighbors scrambling to clean up. Various viewers saw the rain come down in the West Valley on Wednesday. DRONE VIDEO: Monsoon brings more flash flooding to Flagstaff neighborhoods. Updated: 7 hours ago.
ABC 15 News
Man in custody after breaking into Paulden home north of Prescott, touching girl
PAULDEN, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials say a registered sex offender is in custody after reportedly breaking into a home early Wednesday morning in Paulden, Arizona, north of Prescott. Around 3 a.m., deputies were called to a home along State Route 89 for what was thought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprescotttimes.com
CORNVILLE ROAD DRIVERS FIND THEY CAN’T OUTRUN YCSO TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT
On August 11, 2022, two Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted speed enforcement on Cornville Rd with a focus on the business district. This area is commonly known for high speeds and aggressive driving. During the enforcement detail YCSO Deputies conducted 14 traffic stops issuing 6 speed citations, 3 seatbelt violations, and 5 additional civil traffic violations. Speeds were clocked as high as 45 MPH in the 25 MPH business zone. One individual was cited for Aggressive Driving (misdemeanor) after Deputies observed him passing in the center median, speeding, and following too close.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
theprescotttimes.com
NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY
Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
12news.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings covered the Valley during Sunday night storms
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms started early in the afternoon for the Arizona High Country, and triggered flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. Here's a recap of the weather activity from the weekend. This is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
theprescotttimes.com
Results From Focused Traffic Enforcement in School Zones
During the week of August 7th, 2022, the Traffic Safety Section of the Prescott Police Department conducted extra traffic enforcement in various school zones throughout the city. Officers concentrated their efforts in school zones looking for dangerous and reckless violations to include speeding violations. Officers stopped a total of 55 vehicles which resulted in 56 traffic violations. 47 violations were for speeding.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Wendy's employee facing murder charge following customer's death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A man died from his injuries after police say a Prescott Valley Wendy's employee attacked him when he reportedly complained about his food order on July 26. Antoine Kendrick is facing a second-degree murder charge. The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. near at a Wendy's near...
AZFamily
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man that was punched by a Wendy’s employee in Prescott Valley in late July has died. On Monday evening, Prescott Valley police confirmed the 67-year-old man died from his injuries on August 5, ten days after the incident. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges. The customer’s name has not been released.
Arizona’s “Chocolate Waterfall” Is a Seasonal Spectacle Heavily Impacted by Climate Change
Arizona is home to so many breathtaking natural beauties, from the Grand Canyon to Havasu Falls. But something that's made headlines recently is Arizona's chocolate waterfall, aka Chocolate Falls. Formally known as Grand Falls, the iconic tourist attraction coined its nickname for its resemblance to the iconic Willy Wonka scene.
theprescotttimes.com
Today’s Weather Outlook
Mostly sunny early in the morning. . . Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs are 79 to 85. Light winds.tonight 60°F.
SignalsAZ
City of Flagstaff Notice on Unsanctioned Election Survey
The City of Flagstaff has become aware of a survey circulating by text message on the 2022 election propositions that includes inaccurate and misleading information. The survey, which appears on the website opinion-counts.com, is not sanctioned by the City nor is it supported by the City in any way. It is currently unknown which organization or individual created and published the survey.
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
theprescotttimes.com
August 16, 2022
Prescott, Arizona has experienced a garden renaissance of new gardeners hungry for local content and an ever-diverse choice of plant options. #Plantparents of the... Top 10 News Stories in Yavapai County DO YOU NEED HELP WITH YOUR GOLD MINING? Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain PANT CONTINUES TO KEEP...
Comments / 0