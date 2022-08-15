Read full article on original website
Related
Ozarks First.com
WATCH: ‘Tornadic’ waterspout forms off Florida coast
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A weather camera in Fort Walton Beach, Florida belonging to Nexstar’s WKRG caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning. At around 5:48 a.m., the camera captured a waterspout forming offshore. WKRG was able to track the waterspout as it moved across the water for several minutes during a live broadcast.
Ozarks First.com
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
Ozarks First.com
10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
MIAMI. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack left him without part of his leg, according to reports. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Keys News.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Next wave of heavy rain develops tonight over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. College students are returning to Springfield for …. Neighbors fight to keep houses from turning into …. Five West Plains teachers charged with abuse, child …. Sharing Stories of the Crossroads speaks with the …. Supporting cats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daybreak on the Lake: Catching catfish on Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — For this week’s Daybreak on the Lake segment, we went out with Jack Uxa of Jack’s Guide Service to try our luck with some catfish fishing out on Lake of the Ozarks. Fishing for catfish is generally a much more relaxing and easier experience than going after the sport […]
Comments / 0