LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty thunderstorms and rain showers are likely in the area through this afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall is possible. At any given time, storms and showers will be limited in number and coverage. Over the course of the day, from sun up to sun down, any spot in the viewing area has about a 50-50 chance of measurable rainfall.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO