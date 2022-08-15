Read full article on original website
United Family announces ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ winners, 2 from Lubbock to receive $1,500 gift cards
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family launched the “Road Trip to Your Health” initiative in June of this year. During the week-long event, shoppers across all four The United Family banners could participate in various challenges, including “digital trivia questions, interacting on social media, tracking down secret codes and more.”
United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s to host Teachers on the Rise kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s have partnered to host the 11th annual Teachers on the Rise kickoff event. The event will be on Aug 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets at 11310 Slide Rd. To celebrate the kickoff, the two companies will be...
Sponsorships, team registration open for inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains is hosting its Inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament to benefit local children in foster care. The entire community is invited to participate in the October 10 event at the Texas Tech Rawls Course. One hundred percent of the proceeds from...
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2. Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on...
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in Central Lubbock. Police responded to the crash near 50th and Gary. Police say two people were moderately injured. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Avoid the area as first responders work the scene. Expect traffic...
70 Lubbock Boys and Girls Club members get back-to-school shopping spree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club took 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a back-to-school shopping spree. The children were allowed in the store at 9 a.m. before it opened. For the past 25 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock...
Keep Texas Beautiful recognizes Keep Plainview Beautiful as Gold Star Affiliate
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to eight affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve. In...
South Plains heavy rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty thunderstorms and rain showers are likely in the area through this afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall is possible. At any given time, storms and showers will be limited in number and coverage. Over the course of the day, from sun up to sun down, any spot in the viewing area has about a 50-50 chance of measurable rainfall.
Plainview Police Lt. Gabriel Carillo presented with Lifesaving Award
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Plainview’s Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the Department’s Lifesaving Award. Last May, Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was on patrol near the Business Park when he noticed green vehicle lights in an open field north of Western Equipment. As Lt. Carrillo approached, he noticed a debris of vehicle parts leading to a motorcycle laying on its side and located a disoriented and injured adult male approximately twenty-five yards from the crash scene. Lt. Carrillo contacted Emergency Medical Services and the patient was transferred from Plainview, to a trauma center, by Aerocare medical helicopter.
Lubbock welcomes nation’s first Allsup’s concept store near Texas Tech campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is now home to Allsup’s first concept convenience store, right across the street from Texas Tech University. It opens Tuesday morning, with a special design catered to college students. Near the corner of University and Broadway Avenue, the store features all of the chain’s...
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
Afternoon enrichment classes at High Point Village
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - High Point Village is bringing back their Afternoon Enrichment Program for Fall 2022. Afternoon Enrichment Classes are for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays ages eight and older. These classes offer enriching and engaging classes for this population. These classes will begin on September 12th...
Lubbock physician to start monthly Walk With a Doc event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock physician Charla Allen is starting up her free Walk With a Doc events on Saturday. The event will be hosted on Aug 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Tech Terrace Park at 3107 23rd St. Allen is a physician at the Texas Tech University Health...
Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers coming to Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Nik Parr’s original music is a high-energy piano-driven rock ‘n’ roll endeavor with strong soul, funk, and blues influences. Parr’s band is built around his piano playing and singing, with an ear for catchy, danceable, and widely appealing songs. The show is made even more unique as Nik switches seamlessly from the saxophone to the piano in between singing, working the crowd, and directing his band.
Cooler for all, wet for some
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here, and on air, I mentioned there is a change in our weather coming up. I also said, we would have to wait just a bit longer for that change. The most notable change today will be the mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will peak just...
Lubbock family champions ‘Reese’s Law,’ placing more safety measures on button battery products
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Lubbock 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith sparked a national conversation, and now her name is engraved in legislation. President Biden signed Reese’s Law on Tuesday night, honoring Hamsmith, who died in 2020 after swallowing a button battery that slipped out of a remote control. Reese’s mother, Trista, began the effort, which can now protect millions of children.
Red Raiders volunteer for Habitat for Humanity during Welcome Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has been working with the Texas Tech Student Housing Department for years. Christy Reeves, the Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat of Humanity, said Red Raider Welcome Week has been bringing in extra helping hands for many years. Texas Tech will transport up to 20 students each day to help build homes with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.
Lubbock ISD earns B in 2022 TEA Accountability Rating System
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the first scores to be released since 2019, Lubbock ISD has earned a B in the Texas Education Agency’s Accountability Rating System. The overall district rating improved from an 86 in 2019 to an 87 in 2022, with campuses around the district showing significant improvement.
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Cantu, 39, one of two suspects that were arrested in November last year, was officially charged with aggravated assault by a grand jury today. On November 27, 2021, police were called to a civil disturbance in the alleyway of 33rd Street, just a couple of blocks west of I-27.
Lubbock ISD confident in school safety procedures as TEA requires summer steps
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadline for Texas school districts to take the Texas Education Agency’s School Safety Action Steps is Sept 1. Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo told KCBD only one step not complete will be done by the first day of school. “The only thing that...
