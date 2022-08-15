ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert County, GA

Comments / 4

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia VFW post commander faces charges in ‘stolen valor’ case

LAVONIA, Ga. - The post commander of a northeast Georgia VFW is being accused of altering documents to claim she was a veteran and to obtain a Purple Heart license plate. Gabrielle Beutler, 31, of Bowersville, was charged with one count of forgery, two counts of distributing false IDs, and two counts of misrepresentation of veteran status.
LAVONIA, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Elbert Co jail guard

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an off-duty jail guard: 29 year-old Willgwenda McIntosh is accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Elberton. No injuries were reported. McIntosh faces counts that include aggravated assault. The GBI is reporting the arrest...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elberton, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Elberton, GA
Elbert County, GA
Government
County
Elbert County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after body found on side of the road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the road on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. According to deputies, they received a call regarding a person down on the side of the road at around 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Guidestones#Prison#Urban Construction#Wyff News 4#American#Gbi#The Gbi Athens Office
vanishinggeorgia.com

Athens Street, Carnesville

Carnesville isn’t well-known outside the area, and is one of the smaller county seats in Georgia, with between 500-600 residents. As county seats should, it sits smack dab in the middle of Franklin County, which was the first county in the state established after the Revolutionary War [much larger at the time, encompassing multiple modern counties]. While the location of Franklin County’s first seat of government is lost to history, Carnesville gained that designation in 1807.
CARNESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Burns-Sutton House, 1901, Clarkesville

This Eclectic/Folk Victorian home was built by local master carpenters Rusk and Cornelius Church for Dr. J. K. Burns. Upon Dr. Burns’s death in 1924, the house was inherited by his daughter, Pauline Sutton, wife of Superior Court judge and Clarkesville mayor I. H. Sutton. Later incarnations include a bed and breakfast and law office.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
GREENVILLE, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Nails Creek, Franklin County

This lush stream rises in the Appalachian foothills a few miles north of Homer in Banks County and flows northeastward into Franklin County before turning southeastward and joining the Hudson River. All of these waterways feed the Broad River and its three forks. Nails Creek was an important location in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy