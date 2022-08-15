Read full article on original website
Georgia VFW post commander faces charges in ‘stolen valor’ case
LAVONIA, Ga. - The post commander of a northeast Georgia VFW is being accused of altering documents to claim she was a veteran and to obtain a Purple Heart license plate. Gabrielle Beutler, 31, of Bowersville, was charged with one count of forgery, two counts of distributing false IDs, and two counts of misrepresentation of veteran status.
NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Elbert Co jail guard
The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an off-duty jail guard: 29 year-old Willgwenda McIntosh is accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Elberton. No injuries were reported. McIntosh faces counts that include aggravated assault. The GBI is reporting the arrest...
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
Motorcyclist being chased by deputies disappears after riding into Lake Hartwell, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist being chased by deputies early Wednesday morning disappeared after he drove into Lake Hartwell, according to Master Deputy Jimmy Watt Public from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was operating a motorcycle that matched the body style of the motorcycle reported stolen...
Man accused of breaking into Upstate home, stealing guns
Deputies have arrested a man they said broke into an Oconee County home and stole multiple guns.
NE Ga police blotter includes new details on elder abuse arrest in Jefferson
A man from Athens is arrested on drug charges in Elberton: Elberton Police say 28 year-old Marquis Fleming was caught with marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested after a traffic stop and booked into the Elbert County jail. There is more information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on this...
Deputies investigating after body found on side of the road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the road on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. According to deputies, they received a call regarding a person down on the side of the road at around 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mother-son duo arrested for drug trafficking in Anderson Co.
A mother and her son have been arrested in Anderson County on drug-related charges, according to Deputies.
1 dead after head-on crash on Edgefield County highway
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators say one person is dead following a crash that happened last week on Highway 19 in Edgefield County.
Fish turn up dead after thousands of pounds of soybeans spill into Gainesville creek
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - It’s a fishy mystery below the surface of Flat Creek. Rough one hundred fish have turned up dead after thousands of pounds of soybeans spilled into the Georgia creek. Now, contractors are racing to get those soybeans out of the water in an effort to stop...
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
Athens Street, Carnesville
Carnesville isn’t well-known outside the area, and is one of the smaller county seats in Georgia, with between 500-600 residents. As county seats should, it sits smack dab in the middle of Franklin County, which was the first county in the state established after the Revolutionary War [much larger at the time, encompassing multiple modern counties]. While the location of Franklin County’s first seat of government is lost to history, Carnesville gained that designation in 1807.
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
Burns-Sutton House, 1901, Clarkesville
This Eclectic/Folk Victorian home was built by local master carpenters Rusk and Cornelius Church for Dr. J. K. Burns. Upon Dr. Burns’s death in 1924, the house was inherited by his daughter, Pauline Sutton, wife of Superior Court judge and Clarkesville mayor I. H. Sutton. Later incarnations include a bed and breakfast and law office.
Wrong-way driver on Hwy 78 in Loganville results in head-on crash on Sunday
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 15, 2022) Georgia State Patrol reports that a wrong-way driver on Ga. 10 (Highway 78) near Broadnax Mill Road just after 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, resulted in a head-on collision. A 71-year-old Loganville man was seriously injured in the crash. GSP Assistant Commander...
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
LPD Reports: 20-year-old charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after being found in motel room with juvenile runaway
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 16 – 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. July 15. A 20-year-old Loganville man was charged without a license and speeding after being clocked traveling at 70 mph...
MPD Reports: Eviction disputes; skydiver misjudges landing; person on porch not breathing; DUI crash
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
Nails Creek, Franklin County
This lush stream rises in the Appalachian foothills a few miles north of Homer in Banks County and flows northeastward into Franklin County before turning southeastward and joining the Hudson River. All of these waterways feed the Broad River and its three forks. Nails Creek was an important location in...
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a life-threatening disease you can get from a tick bite, and it’s probably not the one you have in mind. It’s called alpha-gal, and you get it from the lone star tick, the most common tick in Georgia and South Carolina. When...
