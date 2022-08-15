ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan gas prices fall below $4 for first time since April

By Miriam Marini, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Much to the delight of Michigan drivers, gas prices have dipped again this week, falling another 7 cents and making the average gallon of regular unleaded $3.95 — the lowest it has been since April.

The price has fallen 77 cents in the last month, but is still 69 cents more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, about $8 more than 2021's highest price last November.

"Michigan motorists are beginning to see gas prices below $4 a gallon for the first time in over three months," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease."

In metro Detroit, the average daily gas price has also decreased, with an average of $3.99 per gallon. This is 2 cents less than the average earlier this month, but still 64 cents more than this time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan:

  • Traverse City: $4.27,
  • Marquette: $4.12 a gallon,
  • Ann Arbor: $4.09.

The least expensive:

  • Flint: $3.82,
  • Benton Harbor: $3.86,
  • Grand Rapids: $3.87.

Contact Miriam Marini: mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan gas prices fall below $4 for first time since April

