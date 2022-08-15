Paul Cornell Talks About His New Fantasy Rom-Com OGN Three Little Wishes and Shares His Thoughts on the Next Era of Doctor Who

Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois to Recast Jonathan Kent After Actor Jordan Elsass Doesn't Report to Set
Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show's upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the show's inception. The role is expected to be recast for Season 3. Reports indicate that it was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. It is unclear at this point why Elsass is exiting the series, although it is believed to be due to a personal matter, and Variety confirms it is not due to a "workplace-related issue."
ComicBook
Jamie Foxx Says People Are Too "Sensitive" to See His Unreleased Film All-Star Weekend
Jamie Foxx has had one heck of a career spanning from his hit series The Jamie Foxx Show, to films like Ray and even Booty Call. The actor has made a name for himself as one of the heavy hitters who can deliver a performance. Foxx is also known for his comedic presence and has starred in a ton of comedies. One of his comedies pushed the boundaries of what is funny so far that it has yet to be released. All Star Weekend was directed by Foxx and even starred Jeremy Piven, Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler and even Robert Downey Jr. The film has been pushed back numerous times and it seems that the actor thinks that moviegoers are far too sensitive for it to be released. During a new interview with CinemaBlend, Foxx revealed why the film has yet to see the light of day.
ComicBook
What Does the Sale of The CW to Nexstar Mean for Superman & Lois?
On Monday, news broke that Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., will acquire a 75 percent stake in The CW after six months of negotiations. The deal, which will see current co-owners Paramount and Warner Bros. Discover maintain a 12.5 percent interest each, is expected to finalize in Q3 2022. As part of the announcement, it was noted that The CW will be profitable by 2025 with new programming strategies, though Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will continue to produce scripted originals for the network "primarily" for 2022-2023 — the upcoming television season.
ComicBook
Corey Feldman on Goonies 2: You Want a Top Gun Sequel, Not a Ghostbusters Reboot
Goonies never say "remake." The Goonies star Corey Feldman, who played Mouth in the beloved 1985 Richard Donner film, was asked if there have been talks about a remake during a panel at Tennessee's Fanboy Knoxville convention. "Let's hope not. Those remakes, they ruin everything," Feldman said of redoing the classic film that also starred Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Josh Brolin, among others. According to Feldman, a second Goonies should aspire to be a decades-later sequel with the original cast — more Top Gun: Maverick than the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reviews - What Are Critics Saying?
Dragon Ball Super is a series that needs little introduction. The hit anime made its debut years ago, and after a long break from the spotlight, it is returning to theaters stateside this weekend with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The big movie promises to kickstart the shonen fandom once more following its successful launch in Japan. And with just days to go before the film goes live, we're rounding up everything the critics have to say about the flick.
ComicBook
First Look at Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2
The sleuthing world of Sherlock Holmes expanded in 2020, when Netflix released Enola Holmes, a film focused on the famous detective's younger sister. This streaming project brought Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown into the titular role, while The Witcher's Henry Cavill followed in the footsteps of fellow superhero actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. by playing Sherlock. Despite flying under the radar for many, Enola Holmes impressed with critics, garnering a certified fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The success of the first film was enough to green light a sequel, which has now debuted its first look.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
ComicBook
She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online
The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
Idris Elba’s Daughter Auditioned To Play His Daughter In His New Movie "Beast," But Shockingly Didn’t Get The Role
Although she did really well in her audition, the chemistry between Idris and his daughter, Isan, just didn't translate on film.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Jon Favreau Explains How Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Boba Fett and Skeleton Crew Connect
It's all connected in the Star Wars galaxy's Mando-Verse. In 2020, Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy announced Star Wars series set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, including spinoffs The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, would connect and culminate in a "climactic story event" on Disney+. Set in the era of the New Republic five years after Return of the Jedi and decades before The Force Awakens, characters like Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) would freely crossover from one show — and one story — to another. Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau is modeling the approach after the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which the Iron Man director helped to launch in 2008.
ComicBook
Michelle Yeoh Reveals Why Quentin Tarantino Refused to Cast Her in Kill Bill
Actor Michelle Yeoh has been a martial-arts legend for decades whose work has inspired countless audiences, with Quentin Tarantino being one of the most vocal champions of her work. Despite that praise, Tarantino opted not to enlist Yeoh's talents into his Kill Bill films, which initially disappointed the performer, though she revealed that it was because he didn't think audiences would believe Uma Thurman could take her down. Even though that collaboration never ended up happening, Yeoh recalled that a conversation with him earlier in her career inspired her to return to acting, despite suffering a potentially devastating injury.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".
ComicBook
Wednesday Gets Bloody and Brutal in First Trailer for Netflix Addams Family Series
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family series from the mind of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton and in it, everyone's favorite spooky and precocious girl gets brutal and downright bloody. In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself above, a teen Wednesday Addams exacts her own form of justice against a group of jocks who have been tormenting her brother — an act that ultimately gets her expelled and sent to Nevermore Academy, the very same school where her parents met at though it certainly seems her time there will be anything but uneventful.
ComicBook
One Piece: Luffy's Actress Shares Reason They Avoid the Manga
One Piece has been running for over two decades at this point and thus can be tough to jump into. As it turns out, the voice actress behind Monkey D. Luffy hasn't been reading the manga either for one very good reason. Eiichiro Oda's long-running action manga series is celebrating its 25th Anniversary of launching in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and thus has become quite the mountain to climb for fans curious about the series. It has often become the reason why new fans don't jump into the manga or the anime, and even the main actress behind it all hasn't done so either.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook
Simu Liu Fears for the Avengers After Sharing Photo of a Buffed Jonathan Majors
The sight of a buffed Jonathan Majors is striking fear in Simu Liu. Majors has a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, the villain of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is being set up as the central antagonist of Phases 4-6 of the MCU, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige deemed the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. One would assume Liu's Shang-Chi will be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which is why he's fearing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes after sharing a photo of a shirtless Majors.
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
