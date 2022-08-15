ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney Has a Long Way to Go to Catch Up to Netflix

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
  • Disney closed out its fiscal third quarter with 221.1 million subscribers, surpassing Netflix at 220.7 million paid streaming members.
  • Disney's streaming segment grew twice as fast as Netflix over the past year, but it's still well behind in revenue, operating profit, and other important categories.
  • Netflix has been slipping lately, but Disney could face growing pains as it jacks up its plan prices between now and the end of this year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There were a lot of juicy takeaways following Disney's (DIS 2.21%) blowout quarterly report last week, but there's one deceptive metric echoing in the world of streaming media stocks. Did Disney really overtake Netflix (NFLX -0.08%) in the subscriber race between premium on-demand video platforms?

It may seem that way at first glance. Disney's three owned or majority-owned premium offerings combined for 221.1 million subscribers at the end of June. Netflix dipped sequentially during the three-month period, retreating to 220.7 million members worldwide at the midpoint of 2022. They may be passing ships right now, but there's more to this important milestone than you probably think.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHvIx_0hHk7P8A00
Image source: Getty Images.

Netflix and shill

Where were you the moment that Disney passed Netflix in terms of raw subscriber counts? Wednesday afternoon was important as a plot point, but it wasn't exactly a plot twist. We need to frame things properly before handing Mickey Mouse the keys to the kingdom. For starters, Disney+ didn't flash its high beams, zoom past Netflix, and see the streaming pioneer shrink in the rearview mirror.

Disney's flagship service accounts for 152.1 million of the media giant's total streaming accounts. It's a ridiculously impressive feat for a platform that wasn't even around three years ago, but it's not up to Netflix's haul over the years. The numbers include 22.8 million on ESPN+ and another 46.2 million on Hulu, two longer-running offerings that Disney does not fully own but does have a controlling stake in.

It's also important to point out that Disney's been aggressively pushing its bundle that offers all three services at a discounted price. There may be a small number of Netflix users with more than one account, but there's a lot of overlap with Disney's 220.7 million, where every bundle customer counts as three different subscribers.

Let's also talk about revenue. The most popular midtier plan at Netflix costs $15.49 a month. Disney+ right now goes for a little more than half that at a monthly rate of $7.99. It doesn't end there. More than a third of of those subscribers are in India, paying a monthly average of $1.20 a month for Disney+ Hotstar, a platform that the House of Mouse acquired three years ago. Back that out and the average subscriber is paying $6.29 a month, less than $7.99 since the service offers discounted annual plans and some members are still taking advantage of a three-year pre-paid plan at a deeply discounted rate that was available at the platform's launch in November 2019. Throw Disney+ Hotstar back into the mix, and the average monthly revenue that Disney is collecting from its 152.1 million users is just $4.35.

ESPN+ is setting viewers back an average of $4.55 a month despite its current monthly rate of $6.99 that will bump up to $9.99 next week. Hulu costs more -- and the 4 million cord-cutters on Hulu + Live TV are shelling out a lot more -- but it all adds up to nearly $5.1 billion in revenue for all services combined, an impressive 19% year-over-year increase on the top line.

In the other corner, we have Netflix with a commanding $8 billion in revenue for the same three-month period, as well as a more modest 9% increase when pitted against last year's second quarter. Disney also isn't even close as we work our way down the income statement. Disney doesn't expect to turn a profit with its direct-to-consumer business until fiscal 2024, clocking in with a nearly $1.1 billion operating loss for the segment. Netflix reported a $1.6 billion operating profit.

Is the torch, relay race baton, or crown really going from Netflix to Disney? Momentum is going in that direction, but these ships haven't passed each other just yet. Disney is in the process of dramatically increasing its cover charges. It's not just ESPN+ going up. There will be churn from folks flinching at the 38% increase for ad-free Disney+. There should also be some turnover in November when the folks that pre-paid for three years of Disney+ have to renew at roughly three times what they paid in late 2019. There's no denying that Disney has become a major player in the streaming space, and a hearty chunk of that growth has been organic. However, in just about every way -- revenue, operating profit, customer engagement, and the actual number of unique subscribers -- Netflix is still the lion king of the hill.

Better luck next quarter, Mufasa.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up

This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
TheStreet

Netflix To Lose Key Shows at Awkward Time

Despite popular belief, Netflix didn’t create binge watching. That’s a practice that developed in the 2000s as DVDs, first introduced in 1996, began catching on. Devoted fans of cult-beloved TV shows such as “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and “The Office” would watch entire seasons over and over again. People who kept hearing about buzzy shows such as “The Sopranos” but didn’t have HBO would check out the DVD box sets. (HBO (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report once had an entire ad campaign about how their box sets were great Father’s Day Gifts.)
TV SHOWS
The Motley Fool

Disneyland Changes Spark Worry

Disneyland is increasing annual pass renewal pricing by 8% to 16%. They are still not available for new buyers. Even the most expensive annual pass now includes blockout dates. It's not all bad news, as Disneyland is introducing discounts for its Genie+ program for all passes. You’re reading a free...
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

Canceling Netflix

Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly formed entertainment giant, released extremely poor earnings. It has to look for growth businesses, and quickly. One place it continues to place emphasis on is streaming, which, until recently, appeared to be the solution to all media industry problems. As Warner Bros. Discovery launches even more new streaming services, the […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Espn#Business Industry#Linus Business#Netflix Lrb
disneydining.com

Disney Finally Has More Subscribers Than Netflix, But Experts Say Disney Showed “Overconfidence”

On August 10, Disney had its Third Quarter Earnings Call, and, overall, the call went exceptionally well. One of the highlights for Disney CEO Bob Chapek was how well Disney+ is doing. Disney launched the streaming platform in 2019 and in those three years, some truly great content has come out, including The Mandalorian, The Mysterious Benedict Society, WandaVision, The Imagineering Story, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And that is just naming a few. During the earnings call, CFO Christine McCarthy shared that the company expects Disney+ to be profitable by 2024.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
biztoc.com

Streaming embraces the traditional TV bundle of years past

The streaming wars are reaching a fever pitch with more ads, higher prices, and greater competition as platforms scramble to reach profitability and capture paying users. With so many choices now available to consumers, it seems like the media landscape is reverting back to the cable TV bundle of years past — the very thing that streaming set out to undo.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Streaming Overtakes Cable Viewing for First Time, According to Nielsen

After four consecutive months of hitting viewership highs, streaming reigned supreme in July 2022 as it surpassed cable usage last month for the first time ever, according to Nielsen’s monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, The Gauge. A record 34.8% of all television viewing was done via streaming, compared...
TV & VIDEOS
Motley Fool

The Only Disney Streaming Offer Not Increasing in Price

ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ will each see price increases over the next few months. But subscribing to the bundle of all three services won't cost a penny more. The move could lead to stronger retention and net subscriber growth long-term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
TV & VIDEOS
PC Magazine

US Video-Streaming Usage Tops Cable TV for First Time

For the first time ever, video streaming has surpassed cable TV in viewership for the US market, according to market research firm Nielsen. In July, video streaming claimed a record 34.8% share of total television consumption in the country, narrowly beating the 34.4% share of cable TV. Old-school broadcast TV, meanwhile, grabbed a 21.6% share.
NFL
CNET

Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Won't Let Users Download Shows, Report Says

Netflix doesn't plan to let subscribers download content for offline viewing on its much awaited ad-supported tier, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg. The new ad-supported tier, which is expected to be released in early 2023, won't allow customers to download TV shows and movies to their devices unless they pay for a more expensive subscription.
TV SHOWS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
209K+
Followers
103K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy