ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
corneliustoday.com

Huntersville leaders ponder new town hall options

Aug. 17. Design-build team Edifice/Creech & Associates has given Huntersville leaders a preview of what a new town hall adjacent to the existing town hall could look like, and what it might cost compared to the previous option next to the Town Center. Earlier this year, the Huntersville Commissioners put...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change

CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County imposes new minimum lot-size standards

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of amending the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to require a minimum lot size of one acre for new single-family homes. The change was discussed in May as a way to slow growth in the short-term...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornelius, NC
Government
City
Statesville, NC
City
Cornelius, NC
corneliustoday.com

Weekender Aug. 18-21: Farmers markets, music, bike rides and pickleball

See what’s up this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 6-9 pm. The Catalinas. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food and beer trucks on site. Veterans Park at Main & Maxwell, 201 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville. 6-9...
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County Public Schools gives security update

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools held a virtual information session Tuesday night that focused on safety and security. School Resource Officer of the Year and Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Byrum detailed how the department prepared over the summer. “We utilized the chance and the...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Gilroy
focusnewspaper.com

Airport Comes to Hickory

The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
HICKORY, NC
country1037fm.com

Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
TROUTMAN, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Launches First Social District Open Containers Permitted

You can now get an alcoholic drink to go in Raleigh. The new rule goes into effect as of 11 am Monday. The North Carolina capital city officially has a social district where open containers of alcohol are permitted. Residents and visitors will be allowed to walk the streets in a select downtown area with a drink purchased at a bar or restaurant. The district will be “open” each morning at 11 am through 10 pm each night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Cornelius Town Board#Albermarle#Njr Group#Www Cornelius Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
corneliustoday.com

Meck County administering free intadermal monkeypox vaccines

Aug. 18. Beginning today Mecklenburg County Public Health will administer the monkeypox vaccine intradermally to individuals 18 years and up who self-identify as high risk for monkeypox infection. The change will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold. Half of NC cases are in...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station

CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. The incident...

Comments / 0

Community Policy