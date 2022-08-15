Read full article on original website
corneliustoday.com
Huntersville leaders ponder new town hall options
Aug. 17. Design-build team Edifice/Creech & Associates has given Huntersville leaders a preview of what a new town hall adjacent to the existing town hall could look like, and what it might cost compared to the previous option next to the Town Center. Earlier this year, the Huntersville Commissioners put...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change
CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County imposes new minimum lot-size standards
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of amending the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to require a minimum lot size of one acre for new single-family homes. The change was discussed in May as a way to slow growth in the short-term...
WBTV
“Flowed like a firehose”: Neighbors in Elizabeth say stormwater from Charlotte Credit Union development is flooding street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living on Sunnyside Avenue in Elizabeth say stormwater from Central Avenue is rushing down into their neighborhood. They say the issues started back in 2003 when Charlotte Metro Credit Union built a drive-thru location. “They created a sloped lot of all pavement and in the...
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Aug. 18-21: Farmers markets, music, bike rides and pickleball
See what’s up this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 6-9 pm. The Catalinas. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food and beer trucks on site. Veterans Park at Main & Maxwell, 201 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville. 6-9...
Union County Public Schools gives security update
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools held a virtual information session Tuesday night that focused on safety and security. School Resource Officer of the Year and Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Byrum detailed how the department prepared over the summer. “We utilized the chance and the...
WCNC
Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
Making over a mill town: Kannapolis set for next wave of development
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis has spent $133 million buying up downtown blocks, building a minor-league baseball stadium and improving the city’s core infrastructure. The resulting recreation of a small-town Main Street has drawn almost $240 million in private investment. Sounds like a story with a happy ending. But...
focusnewspaper.com
Airport Comes to Hickory
The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
Gastonia group uses first day of school to build connections in community rocked by violence
GASTONIA, N.C. — A welcome-back-to-school message from a few local men is the first step to curbing gun violence in a Gastonia community recovering from a deadly summer. Calls of “Good morning” met each student who returned to their classrooms in the Highland neighborhood. This summer, their...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Launches First Social District Open Containers Permitted
You can now get an alcoholic drink to go in Raleigh. The new rule goes into effect as of 11 am Monday. The North Carolina capital city officially has a social district where open containers of alcohol are permitted. Residents and visitors will be allowed to walk the streets in a select downtown area with a drink purchased at a bar or restaurant. The district will be “open” each morning at 11 am through 10 pm each night.
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
‘Shocked’: Retired judge reacts to accused shoving of delivery driver
This comes after Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best reportedly shoved a delivery truck driver and slapped a phone out of the driver's hand.
Local HBCU seeks to repair buildings as students return to campus
CONCORD, N.C. — College students from across the Carolinas are prepping for a new semester, and for the first time in years, officials at Barber–Scotia College in Concord said students will be back on campus. The historically Black college lost accreditation in 2004 and closed the campus. Now,...
Multiple lanes closed along I-77 late Monday into Tuesday
Crews are doing road maintenance along a nearly 20-mile stretch of the highway, closing down one express lane and one general lane in both directions.
corneliustoday.com
Meck County administering free intadermal monkeypox vaccines
Aug. 18. Beginning today Mecklenburg County Public Health will administer the monkeypox vaccine intradermally to individuals 18 years and up who self-identify as high risk for monkeypox infection. The change will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold. Half of NC cases are in...
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station
CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
fox46.com
Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. The incident...
