At approximately 10:55 a.m. August 10th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary occurring in the 1200- Grid of Merrimac Road. An investigation determined that 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Kirby, of Wapello, had entered the residence and began to move and manipulate items inside. The residence was occupied by a juvenile at the time. Kirby is not known by the residents, nor did she have permission or consent to enter the dwelling.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO