wlds.com
Warsaw Man Arrested On Iowa Warrant After Missing Quincy Teen Located At His Residence
A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl missing from Quincy since May was located at his residence. The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A press release on May 24th from Quincy Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
tspr.org
Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools
As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Building it so they will come
Ulmus Academy now has its home in the former Adams Elementary School, but how will Quincy’s newest school look when it opens its doors on September 6?. Ashley Conrad talks to the directors of the school. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay...
KFVS12
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
globalmunchkins.com
15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois
If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
muddyrivernews.com
Last day for Hannibal Aquatic Center is Aug. 21
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation, which manages the Hannibal Aquatic Center at 1700 Pleasant Drive, has set the last day for the center to be open this season as Sunday, Aug. 21. The center remains open from noon-6 p.m. through that date, with 10 lifeguards on duty...
ourquadcities.com
Five Burlington men sentenced regarding seizure of 362 lbs. of meth
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice. methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop. The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued...
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
muddyrivernews.com
C-SC provides more than 350 students for community service event on Saturday
CANTON, Mo. — More than 350 Culver-Stockton College students, along with Wildcat Welcome Leaders, will deploy into the Canton community on Saturday for the 13th Everyone Doing More annual service event. The event will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the Alexander Campbell Auditorium, where all incoming first-year students will...
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why was Amtrak’s Illinois Zephyr train cancelled the past two nights?
You may want to ask Amtrak why for the past two evenings (Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18), the 383 train from Chicago to Quincy (the Illinois Zephyr) was cancelled with no notification to passengers. On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., the station master told passengers to go track one...
lewispnj.com
Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life
Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
kciiradio.com
Home Burglarized in Henry County
At approximately 10:55 a.m. August 10th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary occurring in the 1200- Grid of Merrimac Road. An investigation determined that 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Kirby, of Wapello, had entered the residence and began to move and manipulate items inside. The residence was occupied by a juvenile at the time. Kirby is not known by the residents, nor did she have permission or consent to enter the dwelling.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri bicyclist killed in Sunday night crash
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri bicyclist was killed late Sunday evening while trying to cross a major highway. It happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61, one mile south of Hannibal. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nicholas Clark, 30, of Hannibal,...
wlds.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
KBUR
Tractor Supply Co. seeking to open new store in former ShopKo building
Burlington, IA- Tractor Supply Co. is seeking to open a new store in the former ShopKo Building on Roosevelt Avenue. The Burlington Beacon reports that the City Council approved an ordinance to rezone the former ShopKo building to a general commercial zoning district on Monday, August 15th. Tractor Supply Co....
muddyrivernews.com
Franke back at Hannibal City Council; presses on with legislative issues
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal City Council Tuesday night tabled two items proposed by third ward council member Stephan Franke. Franke’s attempt to present the items earlier this year led to his being suspended from council and facing impeachment. The two proposals deal with personnel issues that Franke says will help council members deal with labor issues.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for August 18, 2022
Gregory T Stark, 59, Quincy for FTA Possession of Meth at 1518 Penthouse Dr. Lodged. Angela S. Navarro (40) Quincy for improper method of turn. PTC.
muddyrivernews.com
Drive sober or get pulled over enforcement campaign runs Aug. 19 to Sept. 6
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives. The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from Aug. 19 through the early-morning hours of Sept. 6. During this period, law enforcement will be stepping up efforts focused on impaired, unbuckled and distracted drivers.
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
KWQC
Deputies: Man arrested on animal neglect charge in Henry County
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police said neglect killed a dog in the rural Mount Pleasant area. William Moehn, 60, was charged with animal neglect with serious injury or death and failure to dispose of a dead animal, according to a media release. The Henry...
