Driver Arrested in May Crash in Davenport that Killed Meredith Woman
An arrest has been made after a months-long investigation into a fatal crash that happened in May. The New York State Police based at the Oneonta barracks and the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that the driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the incident, 39-year-old Adam S. Bright of East Meredith, New York, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Guilford Man Leads Police on Three-County Chase
A Chenango County man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a three-county chase, dumping his motorcycle in a yard in Whitney Point and taking off, attempting to elude law enforcement officers on foot. Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting says the pursuit began on Monday in Smithville with deputies...
Oneonta Walmart Robbed! Can You Help Police Identify This Man?
Have you ever left a store without paying for an item? Even by mistake? I remember doing this with a 12-pack of soda that was under my carriage so I went back and paid for it. I just felt like such a dope. In 2022 intentional stealing is not only common, it's somewhat encouraged.
Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
Delaware County Man Accused of Injuring Ill Woman, Contributing to Death
A Delaware County man is being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a woman who had been suffering a medical event on August 1. New York State Police say 46-year-old Justin Valk of Davenport is accused of inflicting additional physical harm to 47-year-old...
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
Pet Of The Week–‘Sadie’
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Sadie”. Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris
The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
Catskills Resort That Inspired Dirty Dancing Goes Up in Flames
The Dirty Dancing inspired resort in the Catskill Mountains has gone up in flames three days before the film's 35th anniversary. Grossinger's Catskill Resort in Liberty, New York is no more. Firefighters spent hours putting out flames that broke out at the once famous hotel that inspired Kellerman's in the movie Dirty Dancing.
Crews Rescue Person From Under Garbage Truck In Bovina, New York
Never a day goes by when we see emergency personnel headed to assist a person or persons for whatever the situation might be. It becomes second nature to not give it a thought except to move over if you are in traffic where the emergency vehicle needs to pass by you.
An Easy Way To Help During Feeding Pets Of The Homeless Week
A local animal shelter is teaming up with an area restaurant to collect pet food for homeless people who can’t afford to buy food for their animals. Oneonta’s Super Heroes Humane Society and Roots Brewing Company will collect donated pet food now through August 20th. This is being done in conjunction with the national Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week.
Photos: Upstate New York Hotel That Inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ Destroyed
A hotel in the Catskills that helped inspire the hit movie "Dirty Dancing" was destroyed in a fire. A three-and-a-half-story building on the old Grossinger's Hotel property in the Catskills had to be demolished after a fire. The resort was the inspiration for the hit 1980s film Dirty Dancing. Catskills...
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
15 Things to Know Before You Go to This Year’s New York State Fair
Enjoy a “Full Fair Experience” at the New York State Fair this year. All of your favorite fair exhibits, including the Sand Sculpture, the Butter Sculpture, and all of the animals are back. Here are 15 things to know before you go. New Exhibits. There will also be...
See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home
You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
Ten Great Places to Add to Your Syracuse “Visit List”
Most New Yorkers have been to Syracuse for one reason or another. Of course tens of thousands have come to the city for the Great New York State Fair, and others have come to attend Syracuse University as a student (or parent). You have come to visit the zoo, to fly out of the Syracuse airport, to attend a downtown food festival, to see a Broadway show, to see an exciting basketball game at "the dome," and more reasons you have found yourself in Syracuse. So have we visited the city? Yes.
Symbol Of America’s Freedom Rescued From Cooperstown
When I say "Eagle", what comes to mind? Is it that the band from Los Angeles that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998? Is it a song by the Steve Miller Band? Or is it that proud bird that flies in the air and represents what's great about America?
1911 Established Debuts New Featured Cocktail For New York State Fair 2022
It's that time of year again. The Great New York State Fair is right around the corner and 1911 Established is prepared to help you stay hydrated and quenched with the announcement of their specialty drink for this fair season. In 2018, we were gifted the arrival of the 'Tipsy...
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
