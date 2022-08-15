ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, NY

WZOZ 103.1

Driver Arrested in May Crash in Davenport that Killed Meredith Woman

An arrest has been made after a months-long investigation into a fatal crash that happened in May. The New York State Police based at the Oneonta barracks and the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that the driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the incident, 39-year-old Adam S. Bright of East Meredith, New York, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
MEREDITH, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Guilford Man Leads Police on Three-County Chase

A Chenango County man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a three-county chase, dumping his motorcycle in a yard in Whitney Point and taking off, attempting to elude law enforcement officers on foot. Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting says the pursuit began on Monday in Smithville with deputies...
WZOZ 103.1

Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Chenango County, NY
Accidents
Chenango County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Chenango County, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Pet Of The Week–‘Sadie’

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Sadie”. Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
ONEONTA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris

The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
MORRIS, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Catskills Resort That Inspired Dirty Dancing Goes Up in Flames

The Dirty Dancing inspired resort in the Catskill Mountains has gone up in flames three days before the film's 35th anniversary. Grossinger's Catskill Resort in Liberty, New York is no more. Firefighters spent hours putting out flames that broke out at the once famous hotel that inspired Kellerman's in the movie Dirty Dancing.
LIBERTY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

An Easy Way To Help During Feeding Pets Of The Homeless Week

A local animal shelter is teaming up with an area restaurant to collect pet food for homeless people who can’t afford to buy food for their animals. Oneonta’s Super Heroes Humane Society and Roots Brewing Company will collect donated pet food now through August 20th. This is being done in conjunction with the national Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week.
WZOZ 103.1

This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US

Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
WZOZ 103.1

Ten Great Places to Add to Your Syracuse “Visit List”

Most New Yorkers have been to Syracuse for one reason or another. Of course tens of thousands have come to the city for the Great New York State Fair, and others have come to attend Syracuse University as a student (or parent). You have come to visit the zoo, to fly out of the Syracuse airport, to attend a downtown food festival, to see a Broadway show, to see an exciting basketball game at "the dome," and more reasons you have found yourself in Syracuse. So have we visited the city? Yes.
SYRACUSE, NY
WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
