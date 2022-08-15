Read full article on original website
Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
Murder or self-defense: Jurors deliberating in shooting of 2 Fairfax Co. teens
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The images of the defendant and the victims in the video above were provided by the prosecutor's office. The fate of a Fairfax County 19-year-old is now in the hands of jurors, who will continue deliberating Thursday morning. Zachary Burkard's lawyer insists it...
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
bethesdamagazine.com
Rockville police, county officials to offer Visa gift cards for turning in guns
The Rockville police department, in partnership with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools, is offering Visa gift cards of $100 or $200 to people who turn in firearms during an Aug. 27 gun buyback event. A gun buyback event is an initiative designed...
Two Washington Teens Accused Of Murdering 22-Year-Old Man: Investigators
Two teens are facing murder and other charges following an investigation into a fatal shooting in Maryland last winter. Washington residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, have been arrested and charged for their roles in the Dec. 19, 2021 shooting death of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata in Rockville.
fox5dc.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Stafford County, police say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities are investigating after thieves stole four catalytic converters earlier this week from vehicles in Stafford County. Investigators say the catalytic converters were stolen during the overnight hours from August 15 to 16 at businesses in the Fredericksburg area. Koto LLC and Manuel’s Auto Repair, both on...
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in connection with vandalism, burglary at St. Anthony Catholic School in DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary and vandalism incident at St. Anthony Catholic School in D.C. Demitrius Hansford, 32, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with burglary and destruction of property. St. Anthony Catholic School posted photos online Sunday of...
Security guard in Loudoun Co. arrested for allegedly assaulting juveniles
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A man in Loudoun County has been arrested following an incident involving juveniles. Officials say that 20-year-old Khaled Yanssaneh, a security guard in Ashburn, Virginia was arrested and charged with three felony counts of kidnapping, three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of property damage.
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
fox5dc.com
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
Montgomery County leaders announce gun buyback program as teen fights for life after shooting
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A community-wide effort is underway to take guns out of the hands of kids in Montgomery County. The Rockville police chief is teaming up with the state's attorney's office and school leaders to keep the community and classrooms safe with a gun buyback program. The...
NBC Washington
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
WJLA
33-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 33-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot in Fairfax County Wednesday afternoon, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue for the reported shooting, police said. The man shot was taken to an area hospital...
arlnow.com
It’s jury duty selection season in Arlington and Falls Church
It’s once again the time of year when Arlington’s circuit court starts to select its jury pool for the next year. Juror questionnaires are being sent soon to tens of thousands of Arlington and Falls Church residents, for jury duty in 2023. Would-be jurors are randomly selected from the voter rolls and will receive questionnaires in the mail.
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
Police: Man who shot, killed Alexandria man in Georgetown arrested in Jamaica
Nearly seven months after a 27-year-old man was gunned down in Georgetown, police say the man suspected of pulling the trigger has been arrested in Jamaica. Police say the deadly shooting happened in the heart of Georgetown on January 31, 2022. The victim was identified as Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia.
Inside Nova
Body found behind old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge
Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Saturday evening behind the old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge. The body was found about 6:05 p.m. near a trash compactor at 14011 Worth Ave. The body, "in a decomposed state," was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an...
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
popville.com
Shooting in Columbia Heights around 3:45pm (Tues.)
Jason reported: “Definitely like 15-20 shots with a second gun coming in before shooting stopped. Saw one man carried to an ambulance by his friends who seemed conscious. Took a lot longer to get the second victim on a gurney & into the ambulance. Looked like he was shot in the gut but conscious”
