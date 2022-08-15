ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

WUSA9

Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Falls Church, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
Fairfax, VA
Crime & Safety
#Police#Violent Crime#Inova Fair Oaks Hospital#Virginia Hospital Center#Fcpd#3600 Joseph Siewick Drive#Major Crimes Bureau
fox5dc.com

Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

It’s jury duty selection season in Arlington and Falls Church

It’s once again the time of year when Arlington’s circuit court starts to select its jury pool for the next year. Juror questionnaires are being sent soon to tens of thousands of Arlington and Falls Church residents, for jury duty in 2023. Would-be jurors are randomly selected from the voter rolls and will receive questionnaires in the mail.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Body found behind old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge

Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Saturday evening behind the old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge. The body was found about 6:05 p.m. near a trash compactor at 14011 Worth Ave. The body, "in a decomposed state," was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
popville.com

Shooting in Columbia Heights around 3:45pm (Tues.)

Jason reported: “Definitely like 15-20 shots with a second gun coming in before shooting stopped. Saw one man carried to an ambulance by his friends who seemed conscious. Took a lot longer to get the second victim on a gurney & into the ambulance. Looked like he was shot in the gut but conscious”
WASHINGTON, DC

