4 girls, 2 boys — ages 12 to 17 — taken to hospitals after shooting at NC nightclub, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say six young people were injured in a shooting during a fight at a Raleigh nightclub Friday night .

A fight happened before 11 p.m. inside Club Dreams on Paula Street and gunshots were fired inside, according to police.

The fight continued and more gunshots were fired outside the nightclub, which was hosting a large private party at the time, police said.

Police do not know if the victims were shot inside or outside Club Dreams.

Police said two boys and four girls between the ages of 12 to 17 were injured and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Only one of the victims suffered serious injuries, police said.

The Raleigh police are searching for a suspect and they said they believe only one gun was used.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, you can call the police department at 919-996-3855.

