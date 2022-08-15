ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Smaller rain chances ahead - but downpours Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The look of the sky and the sprinkles on radar are reminiscent of a late fall pattern - and will be again early Wednesday. Mild weather (for August) rolls in the next few days. We have a better threat for heavier and more widespread rain on Friday, and again late Monday into Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 10 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Cooler this week but summer is not over

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While there are rain chances every day this week, most will only get one or two rounds of rain! Overall, this is a much quieter stretch. Some of summer’s coolest afternoons are on tap this week, with two ‘mini’ fronts. Join us on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fort Campbell soldier from Tennessee found dead in Kentucky

OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV/WVLT) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Northeast Missouri foster children in need of school supplies

28 people were Displaced In the West Knox apartment building fire. 28 people were Displaced In the West Knox apartment building fire, and officials now turning to the investigation. catch up quick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/17 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire investigation at Walker...
MISSOURI STATE
wvlt.tv

State attorneys general reach $450M nationwide settlement in opioid case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Opioid manufacturer Endo International and its lenders will now provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments as part of an agreement with several state attorneys general, including Tennessee’s Herbert Slatery III. The agreement also states that Endo will no longer promote...
TENNESSEE STATE

