ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report

By Braley Dodson
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jBTl_0hHk0mEW00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub.

South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, respectively.

North and South Carolina ranked among worst states to have a baby

North Carolina ranked 29th on the list.

The rankings are based on a score that includes affordability, economy, education, safety, health and quality of life. Housing costs and homeownership rates were also factors.

South Carolina took a hit from its economy and health and education ranking, coming in the fifth lowest on both lists.

The five worst states to live in are:

  • 46. New Mexico
  • 47. Arkansas
  • 48. Louisiana
  • 49. Alaska
  • 50. Mississippi
Want a baby or a pet? Here’s what you need to know about that choice in North Carolina

The five best states to live in are:

  • 5. Virginia
  • 4. Idaho
  • 3. New York
  • 2. New Jersey
  • 1. Massachusetts
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 45

Erik
3d ago

If that’s the truth, why do I see so many people moving from North Carolina to South Carolina?!?!? Everyday I see 20 to 30 car tags from North Carolina!!!

Reply(14)
21
Willa Wrenn
3d ago

I am sick of reading so many negative things about SC! We have a wonderful state & wonderful people, so there!

Reply(4)
14
Not You
3d ago

Yankee composed that list.If that's true then tell all them Yankees to stop moving down South!

Reply(1)
7
Related
FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
POLITICS
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Up and Coming Weekly

Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

DMV to change office hours across North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is changing its office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end on Aug. 27. Beginning Sept. 6, another 10 offices will join 25...
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Forsyth County, Mebane nab North Carolina investment grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Forsyth County and the city of Mebane are the areas of the Piedmont Triad that will benefit from the latest distribution of grants from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. Gov. Roy Cooper in a release Thursday announced 15 grants for local governments that would provide $4,278,230. Cooper said these projects […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South#Wallethub#Southern#Mississippi Want#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Map: What states haven’t banned ‘gay panic’ defense?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – In Missouri, a man on death row argued that he shouldn’t have been convicted of first-degree murder.  It wasn’t murder, the defense argued. The defendant shot and killed the man — who he’d pretended to be in a relationship with in order to get a Camaro — because the man […]
MISSOURI STATE
WBTV

North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
wkml.com

Two South Carolina Cities Among Murder Capitals in the U.S.

It’s not a list any city wants to end up on, but two South Carolina cities are ranked among the murder capitals of the United States. The good people over at NeighborhoodScout.com, ranked the top 30 cities in the country with the highest murder rates. Our sister stations in Detroit, with writer Anne Erickson, first reported this story.
FOX8 News

Lexington murder-for-hire fugitive arrested in Texas

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted for murder-for-hire charges in Davidson County has been apprehended in Texas. The Dispatch reports that D’Won Still was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina after leading officers on a high-speed chase on August 8 after they tried to stop him in connection to an investigation […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Axios Charlotte

How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm

In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm. Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race. By the numbers: From […] The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?

(WGHP) – Meteorologists consistently speak about how global weather patterns can influence weather on a smaller scale. What does this mean exactly? Well, let’s dive into a global weather pattern known as La Niña.  What is La Niña?  La Niña is essentially the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, along […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy