The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Rochester Man for a warrant issued out of the Town of Macedon following a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Jeffrey C. Sapp Jr. age 21 of Rochester after he was arrested and brought in on a warrant from The New York State Police. Sapp was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant that was issued following a traffic stop that occurred on 07/31/2020 and failed to appear in court. Sapp was charged with Aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and other additional vehicle and traffic charges. He was brought to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment on 08/17/2022. He will appear in Macedon Town Court at a later date and time.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO