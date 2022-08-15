Read full article on original website
Clifton Springs Man Arrested on Family Court Warrant
A Clifton Springs man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant issued out of Wayne County Family Court. 40-year-old Bradley Serrett is accused of failing to attend a scheduled court appearance for failure to pay child support. A warrant was then issued for his arrest. Serrett was located at the Newark...
Palmyra Woman Faces Multiple Charges Following Family Trouble Incident
A 20-year-old Palmyra woman was arrested Thursday following the investigation into a family trouble incident. Arianna Reisman is accused of shoving a man as he attempted to leave an apartment in the village of Palmyra. She then allegedly took the man’s phone in an attempt to prevent him from contacting Wayne County Emergency Services and a family member. Reisman violated a duly sworn order of protection by committing these actions.
Canandaigua Man Ticketed for Driving on a Suspended License
A Canandaigua man was ticketed by Penn Yan Police Wednesday following a traffic stop in the village. Scott Dunton was observed driving on Liberty Street while allegedly having a suspended driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated and Dunton was cited for the offense. Dunton was issued a ticket...
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
Police: Fayette Man Arrested After Two-Day Long Physical Domestic
A Fayette man has been arrested for his alleged role in a two-day-long physical domestic incident that took place earlier this week. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday and Monday with 41-year-old Richard Bruce and another person, who apparently suffered multiple injuries. On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested for attempting to contact the victim from the Seneca County Correctional Facility while an order of protection was in place.
Man Arrested for August 7th Fatal Stabbing in Auburn
A man has admitted to killing an Auburn resident earlier this month. Police say they responded to 49 Grant Ave on August 7 where they found a dead man with multiple stab wounds. He was later identified as Michael Dennison. After further investigation, police questioned Daniel Nachtsheim, an acquaintance to...
Fulton man arrested for man’s death
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after beating up an 82-year-old man. Police say Cody Backus went into Marshell “Lowell” Foster’s home on July 21 and attacked him, causing brain injuries. Foster died Monday, August 15 from those...
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.
Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
Waterloo Felon Charged With Illegally Possessing Shotgun
A Waterloo man has been arrested on criminal possession of a weapon charges. 55-year-old David Fish was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened at a Wagner Street address. The weapon that was confiscated by police, a 12 gauge shotgun belonging to Fish, was not used in the domestic incident. However, Fish is a convicted Felon, which means he is not allowed to possess a shotgun legally.
Police: Canandaigua Man Displayed Ax in a Threatening Manner
The investigation into a disturbance at Woodland Park Circle in Canandaigua resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old Canandaigua man. Lucas Jacobson is accused of displaying a small ax in a threatening manner and was also in possession of brass knuckles during the incident. Jacobson was charged with menacing and...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/12/22 – 8/15/22
On 08/13/2022 at 7:25 p.m., Troy Decare was arrested for Menacing in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, and Criminal Tampering in the 3rd Degree, after an investigation conducted on an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Decare was then transported to...
37-Years Later The Search Continues for Kristen O’Connell’s Killer
It was 37 years ago this week that a Minnesota college student was murdered in Seneca County. 20-year old Kristen O’Connell’s nude body was found in a cornfield in Ovid. She had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and her throat was slit. Last year, a true...
Steuben County Man Accused of Choking Deputy Sheriff
A Steuben County man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly choked a deputy sheriff. 50-year-old Kris Calkins, of Campbell, is charged with intentionally attacking, choking, and injuring the unidentified deputy as the deputy was serving as a peacekeeper on Parker Road in Campbell. In addition to assault,...
Rochester Man Arrested on Warrant
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Rochester Man for a warrant issued out of the Town of Macedon following a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Jeffrey C. Sapp Jr. age 21 of Rochester after he was arrested and brought in on a warrant from The New York State Police. Sapp was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant that was issued following a traffic stop that occurred on 07/31/2020 and failed to appear in court. Sapp was charged with Aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and other additional vehicle and traffic charges. He was brought to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment on 08/17/2022. He will appear in Macedon Town Court at a later date and time.
Six people - including three children - reported injured in Tully crash
Tully, N.Y. — Six people, including three children, were reported to be injured in a crash in Tully Thursday morning, according to dispatches. Deputies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to the intersection of Route 80 and Route 281, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. A deputy reported to...
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Newly Hired Deputy
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a newly hired police deputy following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse has been arrested after being accused of secretly placing a camera in the residence of a former companion. After finding the camera, the woman contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning
A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
Suspicious Person Arrest in Wayne County
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Rochester man following an investigation into a suspicious person that occurred in the Town of Huron on August 16th, 2022. Deputies arrested Evan J. Crittenden age 32, of Tanton Way in the Town of Webster as a result of...
City Police: Man punches officer in face following incident
A Cortland man punched a police officer in the face after he waved a knife at bystanders and business patrons on Main Street, according to a city police report. According to the report, when city police confronted John M. Rawson, 42, on Union Street, he “refused to put down the knife” and “ignored orders to cease his actions.”
