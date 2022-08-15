Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 5 cool new restaurant discoveries
The arrival of August means a new edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly feature on best restaurants to try. The theme is new openings, but not just any run-of-the-mill newbie. These are new restaurants with a little twist. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now:. The name means...
Dallas' only official hostel in Deep Ellum closes due to pandemic woes
Dallas' only official hostel which calls itself a hostel by name has shut down: Deep Ellum Hostel, which has been offering basic, shared accommodations for overnight stays in Dallas for four years, closed for good. A spokesperson confirmed that the venue's last day was July 31. Always the end of the month.
Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket coming to Dallas' Lakewood in fall
Following dozens of feverish Facebook posts and hold-your-breath rumors, it's official: A new Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket will open in Dallas' Lakewood area, at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane. According to a release, the store is going into Hillside Village in Lakewood, in the former Stein...
Tacos are trending strong in this roundup of Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of Dallas dining news includes a pretty nifty assortment of openings, not your usual chain but some local and indie places, as well as new menus, new menu items, and and at least three taco-related items. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:. Tre Stelle Coffee Co. is...
Festivals and food overflow in music-friendly McKinney
With one of the oldest, most lovingly preserved, and largest historic districts in Texas, McKinney radiates nostalgic charm and boasts more than 120 unique shops, including art galleries, furniture stores, antiques, gifts, home decor shops, and apparel and accessory boutiques. In addition, nearly two dozen eateries in and around historic...
Seasoned chef debuts Mixtitos Kitchen, new Mexican spot in East Dallas
There's a new Mexican restaurant in East Dallas that's full of surprises. Called Mixtitos Kitchen, it's from chef Jose Luis Rodriguez, and it just opened at 2706 Samuell Blvd., previously home to La Acapulqueña, which served authentic Mexican food and margaritas in that space for 33 years before closing in December 2021.
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for August
The August weather got hot, and back-to-school shopping got even hotter. Whether you want outfit staples or accessories, don't miss an opportunity to pop into these shops to get set for every school occasion this semester. Just in time for football season, these Dallas-based besties recently dropped the Game Day...
Artistic staff changes shake up 2 Dallas theater companies
Change is in the air, at least for Undermain Theatre and Second Thought Theatre. The two Dallas companies have announced the departure of some key artistic staff members, one of whom has been on board for the last 15 years. Effective August 1, Danielle Georgiou left her role as associate...
Why a trip to historic Weatherford for antiques and more is just peachy
About an hour due west of Dallas you’ll find Weatherford, a historic town known for its old-school charm and community-oriented ways, along with signature events, beautiful slices of nature, and a shopping district full of boutiques and antique shops. Here are eight ways in which Weatherford really stands out.
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Hang onto summer a bit longer this week with events featuring warm weather favorites: ice cream and rosé. There’s also a festival for both dogs and humans and a Japanese pop-up. Also make plans now for one very exclusive South African wine dinner come Monday. Tuesday, August 16.
Enchant, 'world's largest' Christmas lights spectacular, returns to Fair Park Dallas for 2022 holidays
Fair Park will shine bright through the 2022 holiday season with the return of Enchant, the magical Christmas lights event that's been dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth at various locations — on and off — since 2017. For the second year in a row, Fair Park will be the setting...
Fat Chicken restaurant in Rockwall rules and there's a good reason why
The list of casualties from Trinity Groves, the West Dallas restaurant incubator founded by Phil Romano in 2013, surpasses the success stories, but one tasty exception is Fat Chicken, the homey mom-and-pop serving excellent Texas comfort food, with fried chicken as a centerpiece. The restaurant has had a more complicated...
These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
No matter what kind of music you like, this weekend around Dallas is guaranteed to offer something for you. It features nine separate concerts, several of them with huge stars, with genres including rap, rock, country, jazz, and more. If you prefer something more low-key, two new local theater productions are starting their runs, and a big-name comedian is making a rare appearance.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub to open on Dallas' most restaurant-friendly row
One of the most restaurant-friendly streets in Dallas-Fort Worth is getting a gastropub: Thirsty Lion Gastropub, a prosperous chain based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is opening a location along Addison's restaurant strip at 5225 Belt Line Rd. #220, in Dallas. The restaurant takes over the highly visible space facing Belt Line...
ICE! chisels back into Gaylord Texan in Grapevine for 2022 holiday season
One of the most popular holiday traditions in all of Dallas-Fort Worth is finally making its post-pandemic return: ICE! returns to Grapevine's Gaylord Texan Resort for the 2022 holiday season. According to an August 17 release, ICE! will run November 11, 2022-January 1, 2023 and will have a Polar Express...
Fixer Upper castle reigns atop this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. 7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in...
Dallas-area business aces the test as 4th fastest-growing U.S. company, Inc. says
As one of the country’s largest providers of COVID-19 testing, Mansfield-based eTrueNorth has witnessed a whirlwind of activity since the 2020 onset of the pandemic. That whirlwind has contributed to explosive growth for the business. Founded in 2013, eTrueNorth ranks fourth on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s...
Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Dallas
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy...
Dallas' big bagel trend keeps rolling via new Frisco shop Bāgelolōgy
Dallas is definitely in the midst of a full-blown bagel trend, and now comes another new shop to seal the deal: Called Bāgelolōgy, it's a "mom-and-mom" shop in Frisco at 252 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. #600, that opened in a former jewelry store in late July. Bagelology is from...
