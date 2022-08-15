Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City.

According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as 46-year-old Cameron Stanhope, got a gun and barricaded himself inside the home.

He was later taken into custody without any further problems. The sheriff’s office said Stanhope was wanted out of Ohio for charges of for theft from person 65, criminal use of personal identification, and illegal use of credit card.

Local charges are pending at this time.

