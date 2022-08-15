Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Ezekiel and Elias’ Father Appears on WWE RAW and Threatens Kevin Owens
WWE provided a storyline update on Ezekiel this week on WWE RAW, and for those curious, his storyline with his “brother” will continue, at some time in the future. It was revealed that Ezekiel is now receiving medical attention after Kevin Owens’ vicious attack last week. A photo of Ezekiel being surrounded by his family in the hospital was shown, as seen above. Elias was one of the individuals featured.
PWMania
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Latest on Dexter Lumis, WWE RAW Backstage Happenings Continue, Bray Wyatt Trends
The mystery backstage antics continued when Dexter Lumis was acknowledged on this week’s WWE RAW. Last week’s RAW included a strange backstage car crash and security activity, which resulted in Lumis being held back by security in the crowd as he attempted to storm the ring after the main event, in which AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a No DQ match. On commentary, WWE acknowledged the attempted run-in and later confirmed on social media that this was Lumis.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Retirement Announcement
Mickie James has been hinting at retirement in recent weeks, and it appears that an announcement will be made at the Impact Wrestling event, Lone Star Stampede. The promotion announced today that James will make a special announcement on Friday, August 26 during the television tapings from Dallas. James last...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Asked About Having One Last Match
Ric Flair’s Last Match was a financial success for the key players involved, and Conrad Thompson appears to be planning similar shows with other legends. The ‘Last Match’ event in Nashville will go down as one of the most successful independent shows in many years, with slightly over 6,000 fans in attendance. Thompson said on Jeff Jarrett’s show recently that the “Last Match” event is part of a “Master Plan.”
PWMania
A WWE Representative Allegedly Reached Out to a Wrestler Under Contract to AEW
A wrestler signed to AEW reportedly told the company that a representative from WWE contacted them regarding a potential comeback, according to Fightful Select. The AEW wrestler was allegedly contacted by a representative of WWE’s talent relations division, but the wrestler is content with AEW and doesn’t want to leave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with Judgment Day then comes to the ring as we head to a video of the events involving them and the Mysterios last week. The crowd loudly boos them as Rhea Ripley says that they run Raw....
PWMania
Kevin Nash and X-Pac Give Their Thoughts on This Week’s of WWE RAW
The August 15th 2022 edition of WWE RAW featured matches such as Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles, and Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised the show:. “RAW produces again. Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results 8/19/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 19 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. – ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out...
PWMania
What Kenny Omega Said to Fans After His Return to AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega made his return to ring action after a nine-month absence, as seen on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Omega cut a promo for the live audience after the show ended. Omega stated that he has been going through physical therapy every day and that he should be angry at the fans. Omega, on the other hand, added that while he may blame the fans on television, he appreciates them “deep down inside.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Drew McIntyre Pushing for WWE to Hold WrestleMania in the UK
WWE will hold its first major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom since 1992 next month, when they present the Clash at the Castle event from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. This upcoming event is expected to be one of WWE’s most-attended shows in 2022. Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns...
PWMania
CM Punk Still Recovering From His Foot Injury, Update on Jim Ross’ Health
During the latest “Grilling JR” podcast, AEW’s Jim Ross discussed CM Punk’s current status as well as Punk’s return to AEW Dynamite:. “I knew he was in the building. I saw him briefly earlier in the day in the trainer’s room getting some attention for him. He sure has been missed. There’s no doubt about it. I think the crowd’s reaction would indicate the same. They’re ready to see him.”
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Doesn’t Get Why People Think Triple H’s RAW is an Improvement
This week’s edition of WWE RAW received praise from people like Kevin Nash and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, but not everyone in the wrestling business agreed. Vince Russo, a former WWE writer, posted the following on Twitter. “As a shoot, I’m REALLY TRYING to understand why there are...
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Steamboat will appear as a special guest timekeeper in the show, which will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in.
PWMania
NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 19 Results – August 17, 2022
8 Man Tag Team Match Chaos vs. Suzuki Gun Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru cause mischief while Lance Archer is furious about last night’s loss. Archer takes out his frustrations on Chaos but his emotions get the better of him long enough to get distracted while Yoh hits Taka Michinoku with Direct Drive for the win. Winners: Chaos (6:24) Rate: 5.
PWMania
Producers for Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed
The producers for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. – Tyson Kidd produced the opening women’s segment with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and others. – Kenn Doane produced Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins. –...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – August 17, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which this week emanates from Charleston, West Virginia. On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS is Andrade El Idolo & Rush &...
PWMania
News on How Many Tickets Have Been Sold for WWE WrestleMania 39 So Far
The first-day ticket sales for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California were the best in the event’s history, according to Michael Cole, who made the announcement on the August 12th, 2022 episode of Smackdown. The company is “ecstatic,” according to sources in WWE, about the early ticket sales, reports Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
Comments / 0