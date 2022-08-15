Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Strip Close to Welcoming Back Huge Star
Las Vegas has all the stars. Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.
Las Vegas Strip May Lose Major Headline Act
Las Vegas’ post covid comeback has been rolling along lately. But soon, it might lose a headliner who has made Sin City her base of operations for the past year. For most of the 20th century, the phrase a “Vegas residency” usually brought to mind the image of a crooner like, say, Perry Como, an artist in advancing years there to serve up a gentle musical style that won’t jostle the retirees who flock to Vegas that much. And, to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with that. Retirees have just as much right to be entertained as the rest of us, and everyone likes to seek comfort by reconnecting with the music of their youth.
"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency
Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
Adele Reveals She Canceled Vegas Residency Because It Had 'No Soul'
Adele said that she agonized over the decision and had been awake for 30 hours before posting her tearful announcement.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Kevin Federline Claims Jamie Spears Asked Him for Help With Britney Spears: ITV Interview Revelations
Not holding back. Kevin Federline opened up about his ex-wife Britney Spears in a new interview, and he made some explosive claims about the pop star's relationship with their children. The "PopoZão" singer, 44, sat down with British network ITV for a one-hour tell-all that will air in the U.K. later this month. In an […]
AOL Corp
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's feud escalates as he posts videos of her allegedly yelling at sons
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's public war of words took an even more personal turn on Wednesday night. Federline posted videos of the singer seemingly yelling at their sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — four years ago. Yahoo Entertainment viewed the clips, which appear to be from two separate incidents, before Federline deleted the post.
Britney Spears Slams Mom Lynne Spears After Leaked Texts, Claims She Was ‘Abused’: You’re Not a ‘Perfect Parent’
Not holding back. Britney Spears slammed her mother, Lynne Spears, for allegedly lying about her involvement in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship after she shared their old text messages online. “Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back ???”...
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Stronger together! It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”
Britney Spears’ ex-husband convicted of crashing her wedding
A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has been convicted of aggravated trespassing and battery after appearing uninvited at the pop star’s wedding in June. Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanour counts in a California court, prosecutors in Ventura County said. Spears married Sam Asghari...
Adele Opens Up About Rich Paul Relationship, Engagement Rumors & Her Postponed Las Vegas Residency In ELLE Cover Story
Adele is giving fans some insight into the most talked-about parts of her personal and professional life in a new interview.
talentrecap.com
Adele Is ‘Obsessed’ with Boyfriend Rich Paul, Wants More Kids
Adele is gushing about her boyfriend Rich Paul in a new interview with Elle magazine. The singer also shared her interest in getting married again and even having more kids. However, for the time being, she’s focused on her Las Vegas residency. Adele Gushes About Boyfriend Rich Paul. “I’ve...
MGM Shares Plans for Its New Las Vegas Strip Property
The Las Vegas Strip has become some of the hottest real estate on Earth. The 4.2-mile stretch of road has become a battleground where interlopers like Resorts World Las Vegas try to unseat the established market leaders Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Reports (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report.
musictimes.com
Jonas Brothers Las Vegas Residency 2022: Here's Everything We Know So Far
The Jonas Brothers are making their way back to Las Vegas for three more nights for their unfinished residency. On Joe's 33rd birthday, the trio announced that they would return to Sin City for the Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas Residency. Jonas Brothers Las Vegas Residency: Here's What We Know So...
Britney Spears’ Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline for Posting Private Videos: ‘We Will Not Tolerate Bullying’
A fierce response. Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, slammed Kevin Federline for posting videos that allegedly showed the pop star arguing with her sons. "Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, August […]
Britney Spears accuses mother of ‘abusing’ her and pre-arranging involuntary commitment in 2019
Britney Spears has accused her mother, Lynne, of “abusing” her in an Instagram post shared on Monday (25 July) evening. The accusation is the latest in a string of high-profile disputes between the pop star and her family, following the dissolution of Spears’s controversial conservatorship in November 2021.
Jennifer Lopez Sends Support to Britney Spears During Feud With Ex Kevin Federline
Jennifer Lopez shared some kind words with Britney Spears as the "Princess of Pop" clashed with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Recently, Federline spoke out in regards to the two sons he shares with Spears, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), and their complicated relationship with their mother. As Spears...
Where the Britney Spears conservatorship began: 'Disgraceland' takes us back
With no privacy, it’s no wonder Britney Spears ended 2007 with a bald head bashing an umbrella into a car. Leading her to be subjected to a conservatorship under her dad’s supervision. Disgraceland breaks it all down, but makes it true crime.
Britney Spears 'Planning' Explosive TV Tell-All With Oprah Winfrey
Britney Spears wants to put an end to ex-husband Kevin Federline's toxic behavior. Over the past couple of weeks, the former dancer, 44, has shaded the pop star's mental state and her relationship with their two sons, and an insider says she's now "reached [her] boiling point," so she's gearing up to tell all with a televised interview.
