Las Vegas, NV

TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Close to Welcoming Back Huge Star

Las Vegas has all the stars. Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip May Lose Major Headline Act

Las Vegas’ post covid comeback has been rolling along lately. But soon, it might lose a headliner who has made Sin City her base of operations for the past year. For most of the 20th century, the phrase a “Vegas residency” usually brought to mind the image of a crooner like, say, Perry Como, an artist in advancing years there to serve up a gentle musical style that won’t jostle the retirees who flock to Vegas that much. And, to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with that. Retirees have just as much right to be entertained as the rest of us, and everyone likes to seek comfort by reconnecting with the music of their youth.
E! News

"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
AOL Corp

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's feud escalates as he posts videos of her allegedly yelling at sons

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's public war of words took an even more personal turn on Wednesday night. Federline posted videos of the singer seemingly yelling at their sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — four years ago. Yahoo Entertainment viewed the clips, which appear to be from two separate incidents, before Federline deleted the post.
Adele
Us Weekly

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Stronger together! It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”
talentrecap.com

Adele Is ‘Obsessed’ with Boyfriend Rich Paul, Wants More Kids

Adele is gushing about her boyfriend Rich Paul in a new interview with Elle magazine. The singer also shared her interest in getting married again and even having more kids. However, for the time being, she’s focused on her Las Vegas residency. Adele Gushes About Boyfriend Rich Paul. “I’ve...
TheStreet

MGM Shares Plans for Its New Las Vegas Strip Property

The Las Vegas Strip has become some of the hottest real estate on Earth. The 4.2-mile stretch of road has become a battleground where interlopers like Resorts World Las Vegas try to unseat the established market leaders Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Reports (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report.
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline for Posting Private Videos: ‘We Will Not Tolerate Bullying’

A fierce response. Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, slammed Kevin Federline for posting videos that allegedly showed the pop star arguing with her sons. "Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, August […]
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears 'Planning' Explosive TV Tell-All With Oprah Winfrey

Britney Spears wants to put an end to ex-husband Kevin Federline's toxic behavior. Over the past couple of weeks, the former dancer, 44, has shaded the pop star's mental state and her relationship with their two sons, and an insider says she's now "reached [her] boiling point," so she's gearing up to tell all with a televised interview.
CELEBRITIES

