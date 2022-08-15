Read full article on original website
Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
Air show coming to Coles County Airport
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
chambanamoms.com
Fantastic Fall Festivals a Short Drive from Champaign-Urbana
One thing we know about families in Central Illinois: They are willing to drive for a family friendly fall festival!. We feature some fall festivals we think are noteworthy to consider outside the Champaign-Urbana area. Pumpkins and apples and BBQ, oh my! Fall in Champaign-Urbana is full of some of...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Thunder on the Vermilion at Gao Grotto Returns with New Group of Boat Racers
The Thunder on the Vermilion boat races at the Gao Grotto are back this weekend. And the Grotto’s Buddy Freed says a different group of racers will be here this time around. Freed says the Marine Racing Club stopped by last spring and liked what they saw. AUDIO: We...
WAND TV
Immanuel House in Danville open for homeless families
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Immanuel House in Danville is now open for homeless families. The Dwelling Place helped develop this house, and after about a year the renovations are complete. President of The Board of Directors at The Dwelling Place says, this will be good for families moving forward.
Victory Over Violence: How A Mother And Son Gives Kids An Opportunity To Participate In A Car Show
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCIA) – Curbing violence in Central Illinois takes multiple solutions. It’s not easy to do, but one mother and son duo is taking it upon themselves to overcome that challenge. Together, Burnette Lowe and her son Conterrio Brown came up with an idea to run a car show, and has been doing so […]
WAND TV
Water Circus coming to Champaign this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
newschannel20.com
2 Michigan residents arrested for burglary in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — Two males from Michigan are facing burglary charges. It happened Monday night in the 1900 Block of Western Ave, in Mattoon. Police say that Reagan Goodman,18, Detriot, MI, and a male juvenile, Monroe, MI entered the Cross County Mall and stole $475 from donation jars.
MyWabashValley.com
The Mill visits GDL with an exciting concert line-up
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – GDL was joined by Kelly and Tim Drake of The Mill with information on all of the exciting events coming up at The Mill Terre Haute.
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Farmers Market Calling for School Supply Donations at Extra Large Market this Saturday
The Danville Farmers Market has an extra-large size market set for this Saturday at the CrossRoads Church. At least 34 vendors expected, lots of produce and meat; and they’ll be collecting school supplies for all ages for the Crosspoint Shelter Programs. Susan Franklin says bring all the supplies you can think of for all ages; and especially, remember those backpacks.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC
Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
Champaign Fire chief returns to work after near-death experience
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are known for running into the face of danger, but their greatest health risk is heart disease. Experts said it’s the leading cause of death in firefighters. Champaign Fire Department Battalion Chief John Hocking recently had a close call. Hocking said he had been experiencing mild chest pains, and not […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
More Danville City Council: New Police Deal, New Plea for Bresee Tower
Besides voting on pay increases for elected officials earlier this week, the Danville City Council did have some other business that came up. One was a new four year deal for Unit 11 of the Policemen’s Benevolent Protection Association. Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates was glad to see it get done.
City of Champaign names new Public Works Director
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than two years without one, the City of Champaign has a permanent Public Works Director. Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David announced on Tuesday that she has appointed Khalil Zaied to the position. Zaied’s first day with the City of Champaign will be October 17. “I am both grateful […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Crows Emporium Cuts the Ribbon at 3805 N Vermilion in Danville
Saturday afternoon, August 13th, the Three Crows Emporium celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 3805 N. Vermilion. Three Crows is a one stop shop for one-of-a-kind and unique metaphysical items. Products range from simple to advance; and the place to recharge, stock up, and support local artists and vendors.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Advantage Announces Event Schedule
“Inside Vermilion County” at https://www.vermilionadvantage.com/category/inside-vermilion-county-magazine/. If you have someone you would like to share we have an online form here; or contact Nicole Van Hyfte. nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com or Ashton Greer agreer@cityofdanville.org. Rob Witzel’s Super Penguin hits Bookstores Nationwide – see media release here. ECICAA Announces the Start of...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Call for Safe Driving around Schools and Buses for New Year
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. The Danville Police Department would like to remind all traveling residents and visitors that school is back in session and driving safety is very important. Danville, IL – The Danville Police Department wishes all returning students of all ages a fun and...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Dr. David Coker Addresses Rotary about the Educating of Juvenile Offenders
(Above) On Mon., Aug. 15, Dr. David Coker met with the Danville Noon Rotary to discuss his work educating juvenile offenders at the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center. Dr. Coker is a nationally recognized scholar for his strategies for turning around the lives of young people who were convicted of serious crimes. Shown here with Dr. Coker to thank him for his presentation is the day’s Sergeant-at-Arms Carly Goodwin.
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
