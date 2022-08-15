ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Low Water Levels on Danube Reveal Sunken WW2 German Warships

PRAHOVO, Serbia (Reuters) - Europe's worst drought in years has pushed the mighty river Danube to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo. The vessels were among...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Turkey and Israel Move on From Years of Tension

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Israel said on Wednesday they will reappoint respective ambassadors more than four years after they were called back, marking another milestone after months of a steady improvement in relations. Here is a timeline of events before the appointments:. January 2009 - Turkey's then-Prime Minister Tayyip...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Turkey#Irc#Homeless#Reuters#Syrian#Evros#Greek#Turkish
US News and World Report

China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Germany, Israel Condemn Palestinian President's Holocaust Remarks

BERLIN/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced disgust on Wednesday at remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that the German leader said diminished the importance of the Holocaust, while Israel accused Abbas of telling a "monstrous lie". During a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, Abbas accused Israel of committing "50...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Greece
US News and World Report

Latest U.S. Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Surveillance Drones -Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and for the first time mine-resistant vehicles, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. Since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian border in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Cuba to Send Hundreds of Doctors to Italy's Calabria Region

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba will send nearly 500 doctors to the Calabria region of southern Italy, Cuban state media reported this week, part of a broader program that sends surplus medics from the communist-run island to countries in need. State-run media outlet Cubadebate said Calabria had been suffering a shortage...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Unidentified Attackers Seize Control of Hotel in Somali Capital

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Unidentified armed attackers have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, police and intelligence officers said on Friday. "Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Blasts, Fresh Drone Attacks Rock Russian-Held Areas Far From Ukraine War Front

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's assets far from front lines. The latest incidents followed huge blasts last week at...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

UN Chief Says Electricity at Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Belongs to Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected. Ukraine accused Russia earlier on Friday of planning a "large-scale provocation" at the vast nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Italy's PD Pledges 'Dowry' for Young People in Election Manifesto

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will offer teenagers a "dowry" of up to 10,000 euros ($10,035) when they turn 18, the party said in its manifesto made public on Friday ahead of next month's election, perhaps the most eye-catching promise in a 37-page programme. The PD faces...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Bombing at Kabul Mosque Kills 10, Including Prominent Cleric

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 27, an eyewitness and police said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

‘Saboteurs’ in Crimea Create New Fears for Russia in Ukraine

The Kremlin appears deeply concerned about the successful sabotage of Russian ammunition and logistics hubs in Crimea during what look to be increasingly brazen Ukrainian commando raids. Both Russia and Ukraine confirmed on Tuesday explosions at a Russian airfield on the critically strategic peninsula that Moscow first annexed in 2014...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Taliban Leader Says Foreign Engagement Will Be in Line With Sharia

PESHAWAR/KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban will deal with the international community in line with sharia law, the supreme leader of the hardline Islamist group said, according to a copy of his speech shared by the information ministry on Friday. Yet to be formally recognised as a government by any foreign...
WORLD
US News and World Report

NATO Says It Is Ready to Step up Forces if Serbia-Kosovo Tensions Escalate

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO will increase its peacekeeping force in Kosovo if there is an escalation of tensions with neighbouring Serbia, the alliance's chief said on Wednesday, on the eve of EU-facilitated talks between the estranged western Balkan neighbours. "We have now a significant mission, a military presence in Kosovo close...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian NGOs, UN Criticises 'Arbitrary' Move

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel closed seven Palestinian organisations it accuses of channelling aid to militant groups on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the United Nations, which said the closures appeared "totally arbitrary". Security forces raided offices of the non-governmental groups in the West Bank, confiscating computers and equipment before sealing off...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy