Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
US News and World Report
Low Water Levels on Danube Reveal Sunken WW2 German Warships
PRAHOVO, Serbia (Reuters) - Europe's worst drought in years has pushed the mighty river Danube to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo. The vessels were among...
US News and World Report
Turkey and Israel Move on From Years of Tension
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Israel said on Wednesday they will reappoint respective ambassadors more than four years after they were called back, marking another milestone after months of a steady improvement in relations. Here is a timeline of events before the appointments:. January 2009 - Turkey's then-Prime Minister Tayyip...
US News and World Report
China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
US News and World Report
Half of Russia's Black Sea Fleet's Combat Jets Out of Operation - Western Official
LONDON (Reuters) - Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet's naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said on Friday. The air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast...
US News and World Report
Russia Writes to U.N. Security Council Over 'Provocation' at Ukraine Nuclear Plant -TASS
(Reuters) - Russia has submitted a letter to the United Nations Security Council warning of planned "provocations" by Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, TASS reported on Friday citing a diplomat. The letter repeated Russia's previous claim that Kyiv was planning a "provocation" at the plant...
US News and World Report
Germany, Israel Condemn Palestinian President's Holocaust Remarks
BERLIN/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced disgust on Wednesday at remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that the German leader said diminished the importance of the Holocaust, while Israel accused Abbas of telling a "monstrous lie". During a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, Abbas accused Israel of committing "50...
US News and World Report
Latest U.S. Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Surveillance Drones -Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and for the first time mine-resistant vehicles, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. Since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian border in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military...
US News and World Report
Cuba to Send Hundreds of Doctors to Italy's Calabria Region
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba will send nearly 500 doctors to the Calabria region of southern Italy, Cuban state media reported this week, part of a broader program that sends surplus medics from the communist-run island to countries in need. State-run media outlet Cubadebate said Calabria had been suffering a shortage...
US News and World Report
Unidentified Attackers Seize Control of Hotel in Somali Capital
MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Unidentified armed attackers have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, police and intelligence officers said on Friday. "Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate...
US News and World Report
Blasts, Fresh Drone Attacks Rock Russian-Held Areas Far From Ukraine War Front
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's assets far from front lines. The latest incidents followed huge blasts last week at...
US News and World Report
UN Chief Says Electricity at Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Belongs to Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected. Ukraine accused Russia earlier on Friday of planning a "large-scale provocation" at the vast nuclear...
US News and World Report
Italy's PD Pledges 'Dowry' for Young People in Election Manifesto
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will offer teenagers a "dowry" of up to 10,000 euros ($10,035) when they turn 18, the party said in its manifesto made public on Friday ahead of next month's election, perhaps the most eye-catching promise in a 37-page programme. The PD faces...
US News and World Report
Bombing at Kabul Mosque Kills 10, Including Prominent Cleric
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 27, an eyewitness and police said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack,...
US News and World Report
‘Saboteurs’ in Crimea Create New Fears for Russia in Ukraine
The Kremlin appears deeply concerned about the successful sabotage of Russian ammunition and logistics hubs in Crimea during what look to be increasingly brazen Ukrainian commando raids. Both Russia and Ukraine confirmed on Tuesday explosions at a Russian airfield on the critically strategic peninsula that Moscow first annexed in 2014...
US News and World Report
Taliban Leader Says Foreign Engagement Will Be in Line With Sharia
PESHAWAR/KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban will deal with the international community in line with sharia law, the supreme leader of the hardline Islamist group said, according to a copy of his speech shared by the information ministry on Friday. Yet to be formally recognised as a government by any foreign...
US News and World Report
NATO Says It Is Ready to Step up Forces if Serbia-Kosovo Tensions Escalate
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO will increase its peacekeeping force in Kosovo if there is an escalation of tensions with neighbouring Serbia, the alliance's chief said on Wednesday, on the eve of EU-facilitated talks between the estranged western Balkan neighbours. "We have now a significant mission, a military presence in Kosovo close...
US News and World Report
Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian NGOs, UN Criticises 'Arbitrary' Move
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel closed seven Palestinian organisations it accuses of channelling aid to militant groups on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the United Nations, which said the closures appeared "totally arbitrary". Security forces raided offices of the non-governmental groups in the West Bank, confiscating computers and equipment before sealing off...
