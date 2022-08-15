ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Return to U.K. and Visit Germany in September

By Meredith Nardino
 3 days ago

Hopping across the pond! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back to the U.K. again after returning for Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The couple are set to attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit on September 5. According to the organization’s official Instagram account, the Suits alum, 41, will give a speech to kick off the event. “We’re delighted to announce Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester this September!” the announcement read on Monday, August 15. “The Duchess will be delivering a keynote address at our Opening Ceremony. The Duke and Duchess will also be meeting with a group of Summit delegates doing outstanding work on gender equality.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit One World Observatory at One World Trade Center in New York on September 23, 2021. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex has worked with the charity since 2014, previously attending the opening ceremony in London in 2019. She and Harry, 37, also held a discussion for gender equality activists at Windsor Castle ahead of their 2020 royal exit.

“[Meghan] has continued to work with and support a number of One Young World Ambassadors, particularly those working for equal rights for women and girls,” the announcement continued.

After visiting Manchester, the royal duo will reportedly head to Germany for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on September 6. Their packed schedule continues back in the U.K. for the WellChild Awards two days later.

Harry and the Bench author tied the knot in May 2018 and announced in January 2020 that they planned to step back from their senior royal duties. Later that year, they relocated to California, where they’re raising their two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 14 months. While the duke returned to his native country a handful of times throughout 2021, it wasn’t until the Platinum Jubilee that the twosome made an official joint appearance together across the pond.

The Archewell cofounders attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in June but didn’t sit with Prince William and Duchess Kate inside the church. “Senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the palace chose “to keep them on opposite sides of [the] cathedral to avoid any unwanted attention.”

Tensions have been high between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family since stepping away from the palace. According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, the couple hoped to “mend fences” with their relatives during the monarch’s festivities — but they ended up being “sidelined” instead.

“[They] ran into a brick wall,” the author claimed during an interview with Us in June. “I thought that there would be an opportunity for [Harry] to show up there to show the solidarity [and] the future of the monarchy. … I’m sure they expected to have a warmer welcome than what they received.”

Earlier this year, Harry opened up about where he stands with his grandmother and other relatives, confessing that he feels more at home in California than in the U.K. “Home for me now is, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way, as well,” he told Today in April. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have such a great community in Santa Barbara.”

Comments / 17

Vickie Seitz
3d ago

They need to stay away and out of the UK! They left! They shouldn’t dvdd we n be using the Sussex title! It is just plain Harry and Megan!

Reply(1)
14
blueonblue
2d ago

Well we can guess the warm welcome they will receive by the royal family upon their return

Reply
6
kitty-o
2d ago

I sure wish these two would just go live the quite private life they say they want. instead of announcing every move they make..

Reply
2
