Paris daily crime report || Aug. 17, 2022
Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on August 17, 2022. Paris Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle at 6:01 P.M. on August 16, 2022, in the 300 block of NE 12th St. The victim reported that someone had stolen their 1999 red Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail motorcycle. The investigation continues.
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 18)
Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 17)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at 6:01 Tuesday evening in the 300-block of NE 12th St. Someone had stolen their 1999 red Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail motorcycle. The investigation continues. Carolina Isabel Hernandez. Paris Police responded to a theft Tuesday evening at 6:37 and met with the victim...
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 17, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Hernandez,Carolina Isabel – AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON. Lane,Latavious – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Mills,Jimmy Oscar – Municipal Court.
Authorities say man exposed self to woman, children in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a case of indecent exposure reported by a woman on Aug. 16. The sheriff’s office says a woman was driving with her children in her car when she noticed a silver Ford Focus in front of her pull over to the side of the road.
One Murdered, One Wounded, One In Custody
Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 300-block of E. Grove Friday morning and found the body of 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner lying in the yard. Officers located a second victim, Jakellia Turner, with a gunshot wound to her legs, who is the daughter of Alicia. Officers arrested 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell of Paris. They charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she shot the two victims.
Man accused of assaulting father with gun in Paris
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man reportedly hit his father with a pistol in Paris early morning Sunday. Paris Police said they responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 500 block of NE 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to officers, they located a 41-year-old victim of an assault upon arrival.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 15)
Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave at 8:33 last Friday morning. Officers identified the suspect as Charles George Bell, Jr. They located Bell in a room with other people, having an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with the Sex offender’s duty to register. Bell also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Bell was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 18, 2022
LANE, LATAVIOUS DAYTWON – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. WESTBROOK, KATY MARIE – JN/ ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEG. WATSON, KWADON ONTYNO – JN/ AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON; JN/ VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/S; JN/ AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON. DODD, DAVID LAVORD – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR...
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 34-year-old Joshua H. Basili of Pittsburg for Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat. His bonds total $22,500, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 58-year-old James Timothy Gwatney and 55-year-old Daren Wayne Sims on Tuesday for Possession of more than...
Denison man sentenced to probation for animal cruelty
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for reportedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago. On October of 2020, Denison Police said Tyson Tucker, of Denison, beat a dog to death after it used the restroom on the floor in a home on the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.
Paris – Lamar County Health District
The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report published Monday afternoon shows 314 active cases of the virus and one new death from the disease. There were 27 new positive PCR tests and 96 positive Antigen Tests.
