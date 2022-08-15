Read full article on original website
Here Is The Cadillac Lyriq AWD Torque Rating In North America
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq AWD will have a maximum torque rating of roughly 524 pound-feet of torque, as confirmed in details released by Cadillac China back in May. It turns out this figure was not representative of this trim level’s performance specs here in North America, though, as the automaker’s U.S. website now indicates the crossover will have a bit less muscle on this side of the Pacific.
GMC Sierra Average Transaction Price Climbed 8.2 Percent In Q2 2022
The average transaction price for a new GMC Sierra rose more than eight percent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022, across both the light-duty and heavy-duty model ranges amid strong sustained demand for the full-size pickup nameplate. The average price paid for a new GMC Sierra 1500 or GMC...
All-New Buick Envista To Make World Debut This Month
GM Authority reported in June that the upcoming Buick Envista was leaked in China, where authorities first revealed the name and design of this future Buick crossover. Now, we know that the all-new Envista will make its world debut later this month in the Asian country. SAIC-GM, General Motors’ main...
GM Could Introduce Cadillac EVs In Brazil
GM has made it clear that it will phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035, with the entirety of its retail portfolio set to consist of battery-electric vehicles only. This strategy will not be exclusive to North America, with GM set to offer electric Chevy, Buick, Cadillac and GMC vehicles in a wide variety of markets.
Cadillac Brand Average Transaction Price Drops 6.4 Percent In July 2022
The average transaction price of a new Cadillac vehicle fell by 6.4 percent year-over-year in July 2022 as demand for new luxury vehicles cooled off. According to data compiled by Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book, the American automaker’s ATPs stood at $70,603 in July 2022, down 6.4 percent year-over-year from $75,424. While the brand saw ATPs fall on a year-over-year basis, they rose by 0.6 percent from June, when it recorded ATPs of $70,205.
Former GM VP Head Of Global Design Ed Welburn Discusses Career: Video
Among the many talented automotive designers to work for General Motors, Edward T. Welburn is undoubtedly one of the greats. With a career at GM that spans more than four decades, Welburn successfully built up a long list of accolades and accomplishments over the years, and now, the former GM VP Head of Global Design is discussing his automotive design career in the following seminar video.
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Fuel Economy Equivalent Ratings
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq earned an estimated driving range of 312 miles from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year, setting a high bar for luxury rivals like Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Now the environmental watchdog has released its official mile-per-gallon equivalent ratings for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq RWD, as well, giving us a better idea of the vehicle’s overall efficiency.
Chevy was Mexico’s Best-Selling Auto Brand In July 2022
Chevy was the best-selling auto brand in Mexico last month, ousting Nissan for the top-spot in the sales charts for the first time in recent history. Nissan previously held the position of sales volume leader in the Mexican auto market for decades. As GM Authority covered previously, GM Mexico sales...
GM CAMI Plant Workers Optimistic About Upcoming BrightDrop Production: Video
An article that surfaced last September indicated workers at the GM CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario were concerned about their professional futures, given the 12-month timeline that GM had laid out to retool the plant to produce electric BrightDrop utility vehicles, and the difficulties they faced during the pandemic and semiconductor chip shortage.
2024 Cadillac XT4 Spy Shots Reveal Grille, Headlamp Design
GM Authority spies have photographed a camouflaged prototype for the refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 testing on public roads in Michigan, revealing portions of the updated luxury crossover’s revised exterior styling, as well as its overhauled cabin. These photos indicate the 2024 Cadillac XT4 will adopt a new front end...
2007 Chevy Corvette ‘Buggy’ For Sale In Missouri
Back in 2014, the genius duo behind the Motor Trend-produced web show Roadkill pulled the body panels off of a C4 Chevy Corvette and welded in a roll cage to create the world’s first ‘Vette Kart.’ These so-called ‘Vette Kart’ builds have since become quite popular among drag racers, autocrossers and track-day enthusiasts, serving as a low-budget way to create a fast, fun and inexpensive performance car.
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Irana Wasti has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Sofya Pogreb has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both executives will be reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005676/en/ Irana Wasti (Photo: Business Wire)
GMC Yukon And Yukon XL Recalled For Third-Row Seat Belt Buckle Issue
General Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2021 and 2022 model-year GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL full-size SUVs due to an issue related to the third-row seat belt assembly. The problem: in affected vehicles, the rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in...
2023 GMC Canyon To Feature New Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 2023 GMC Canyon offers several notable enhancements over the outgoing second-generation model, from wider front and rear tracks to revised exterior and interior styling, new technology and more. This long list of improvements also includes an updated version of the GM eight-speed automatic that addresses many of the transmission’s shortcomings.
2023 Dodge Hornet Revealed As Chevy Trailblazer Rival
Back in February, Stellantis pulled the veil off of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale – a subcompact luxury crossover that will serve as a direct rival to the Cadillac XT4. Now the automaker has unveiled the closely related 2023 Dodge Hornet, which taps the same platform and powertrain lineup as the Tonale, but will compete in the mass-market subcompact crossover segment against the Chevy Trailblazer.
National Corvette Museum To Open Driven By Design Exhibit
The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky has announced plans to open the new Driven by Design long-term exhibit, offering visitors a chance to explore the past, present, and future design process behind America’s sports car. The new exhibit spans some 6,500 square feet, and is located in...
All-New 2023 GMC Canyon Confirmed For The Middle East
On the heels of the world debut of the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon on August 11th in Detroit, General Motors confirmed that the third-generation Canyon will mark the arrival of GMC‘s midsize pickup for the first time in the Middle East. The automaker’s subsidiary for Africa and the Middle...
2023 Chevy Blazer Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Blazer debuts the fifth model year for the crossover, introducing a model refresh that includes new exterior styling and new interior features as well. Now, the official 2023 Chevy Blazer online configurator is live, giving customers and fans a shot at speccing the crossover as they see fit.
2023 GMC Canyon AT4: First Real-World Pictures
The 2023 GMC Canyon has made its big debut, introducing an all-new third generation for the midsize pickup. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 with these first real-world pictures. This 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 looks great out on the blacktop, rolling in a...
