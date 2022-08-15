Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
One of Maine’s Favorite Haunted Attractions Is Opening Back Up This Year
If you tend to get a rush when you get scared, then you most likely enjoy going into haunted houses. Or, you could be someone that likes to see their friends or family get scared. Not going to lie, jump scares get me, and not in a good way. I...
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
wabi.tv
Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
Sam Hunt Returns to New Hampshire this Weekend
Sam Hunt will make a stop just shy of Maine, when his summer tour makes a stop in New Hampshire. Sam Hunt makes a return to New Hampshire this weekend. The "Water Under the Bridge" singer will bring his Live 2022 Tour to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The show is Saturday, August 20. Ryan Hurd and Lily Rose will open the show.
‘The Today Show’ Profiles Maine’s 102-Year Old Lobster Lady
Most days it can be a struggle for all us to get up early in the morning and go through the grind of a work week, but imagine doing exactly what you love to do, well beyond the point you could have retired and just kicked back and enjoyed life? And, imagine having done the same job since you were 8 years old!
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
wabi.tv
Goodwill embraces National Thrift Store Day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Thrift Store Day!. It’s more than just a day to go “thrifting” it also brings awareness to the every-day mission of resale shops. We stopped by Goodwill on Stillwater in Bangor today to talk to them about all they do for the community including keeping millions of pounds of stuff out of landfills each year by recycling and reusing it.
Have You Seen The Super Cool Dr. Seuss Trees in Orland?
The Maine woods can be unexpectedly odd sometimes. How many times have you been walking in the woods, maybe even behind your own house, and found something just completely unexpected? I remember when I was growing up, we used to wander about in the woods behind our school, and one day we found an old beat-up truck. Had to be from the '40s.
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
Yoshi In Brewer Will Be Under New Management This Fall
A few changes are coming to a popular Brewer restaurant!. One of the great things about working here in Brewer, is all the fantastic places to grab a bite right near our studios, so it came as a great relief to hear that one of my favorites will still be around on those days when I want to grab some take out to bring home.
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
An Earthquake Everyday for 7 Days is 7 Times More Than Usual
Stunning fact: Maine has had 7 earthquakes in the past week. And only 49 in the entire 52 weeks prior to the last 7 days. Shocking, isnt’ it? The info from the website earth quake track dot com. When you ask why, the official answer says it all. If...
Belfast Theatre Open For Over 100 Years Set To Close In September
If you've ever been to Belfast, chances are you've at the very least caught a glimpse of "Hawthorne" the big gray elephant that sits trumpeting atop the purple, green and red Colonial Theatre building. The Colonial has been a fixture in downtown Belfast since the day the Titanic set sail...
Bangor Teacher Selected As One Of The Top Educators In US & Canada
One of Bangor's own educators is being honored on a National level for her work in education. According to Raymond Phinney of the Bangor School Department, Mrs. Kristy Dube from the Downeast School in Bangor has been chosen by Norwegian Cruiseline as a 'Giving Joy Top 100 Educator'. Dube works as a Math Coach/Interventionist at the school. She is being recognized specifically for her work providing students with schoolwide educational resources to keep them building up a strong educational foundation through the pandemic.
WMTW
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine
Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
Maine Firefighters Host Motorcycle Ride to Help a Boy With Cancer
The Red Knights Motorcycle Club is hosting a charity motorcycle ride this weekend that will benefit a Brownville Elementary student with cancer. Garrett Armstrong is in the 3rd grade and should be thinking about getting back to class and seeing his friends. But he was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and has started treatments once a week. Soon, that will turn into daily treatments that will continue for two years. While I'm sure he's still looking forward to school, his Mom says he's already getting very drained by the treatments. Even so, Garrett tries to keep up with everything as much as he can.
foxbangor.com
Husson University announces new programs
BANGOR — As the month of August comes to a close, college students are beginning to pack their bags preparing to head back to school. While most things at Husson University will remain the same, associate provost Amy Arnett says its online program will be featuring new courses, with the goal of boosting online student enrollment.
Give A Dog A Home Rescue in Sebec Looking For Help
Give a Dog a Home Rescue is based in Sebec, Maine. It is a registered nonprofit, and a state of Maine licensed animal rescue shelter and charitable organization. They have 16 dogs arriving this week from Texas and three from Hawaii. The animals come from overcrowded shelters where when they get overcrowded they euthanize the animals.
